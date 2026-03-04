UAE weather alert: NCM issues dust warning as strong northwesterly winds sweep across Emirates

Strong winds and reduced visibility alert, temperatures to drop further on Thursday
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather advisory for the UAE, warning residents and motorists of active northwesterly winds sweeping across the country on Wednesday evening. The conditions are expected to continue until late evening, bringing fresh to strong gusts capable of reducing horizontal visibility to below 2,000 metres in several coastal and inland areas due to blowing dust and sand.
Authorities are urging the public to exercise caution, particularly when driving on open roads, where sudden drops in visibility pose a significant safety risk.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Wind speeds along coastal areas and islands are forecast to reach between 15 and 25 kilometres per hour, with gusts peaking at up to 45 km/h from a northwesterly direction. Inland regions are experiencing winds of a similar range between 10 and 25 km/h, with gusts reaching 40 km/h blowing from both northwesterly and southwesterly directions. Mountain areas are seeing comparable conditions, with winds shifting between southeasterly and northwesterly.
Skies are partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and scattered rainfall remains possible across some areas. Temperatures have dropped noticeably, marking a significant cooldown compared to recent days. Conditions at sea are rough in the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea remains relatively slight.
Residents can expect cooler, unsettled weather to continue into Thursday. The NCM forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy skies throughout the day, with a chance of rainfall during daylight hours over some coastal, northern, and eastern areas. Temperatures are set to dip further, extending the cold spell that began Wednesday evening.
Light to moderate northwesterly winds will persist on Thursday, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h over the sea. The Arabian Gulf is expected to remain rough to moderate, while the Oman Sea transitions to slight to moderate conditions, a reminder that those planning maritime activities should check the latest advisories before heading out.
The NCM continues to advise all UAE residents to stay informed through official channels and to take precautions during periods of reduced visibility. Drivers on highways and open roads are particularly at risk and should slow down, increase following distances, and switch on vehicle lights when visibility deteriorates. Those with respiratory conditions are advised to limit outdoor exposure during periods of heavy blowing dust.