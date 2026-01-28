The reminder coincides with World Data Protection Day, marked annually on January 28
Dubai Police have urged residents to safeguard their personal and financial information by avoiding the sharing of sensitive data with untrusted parties, verifying the identity of callers or message senders, and refraining from clicking on unknown links.
The advisory also includes adopting strong cybersecurity practices such as using unique passwords for each account, enabling two-factor authentication and regularly updating devices and applications to address potential security vulnerabilities.
Dubai Police stressed that safeguarding personal and banking information is no longer optional, but a shared responsibility between individuals and institutions. This comes amid rapid digital transformation and the increasing sophistication of cybercrime techniques that exploit both human behaviour and technical loopholes.
Authorities emphasised that awareness remains the first line of defence against online fraud.
Police noted that personal data — including Emirates ID numbers, contact details, banking information and passwords — are highly sensitive digital assets. Protecting their confidentiality is essential to maintaining trust between service providers and users.
Members of the public were advised to exercise caution when responding to requests for personal information, particularly those received through phone calls, text messages or unverified emails.
Dubai Police also warned that fraudsters continue to employ evolving tactics, including impersonating government entities or banks, sending fake links requesting account updates, and using misleading offers or prize notifications to lure victims.
Residents were cautioned against messages that create a sense of urgency and pressure recipients into making quick decisions, as urgency remains one of the most common tools used in fraud schemes.
The public was urged to report any suspected cybercrime or data breach immediately through the eCrime platform, Police Eye service, or by contacting the Dubai Police call centre on 901.
Prompt reporting, authorities said, plays a vital role in limiting potential losses and enabling law enforcement to track offenders and take legal action.
