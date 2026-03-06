Discover UAE's Top Iftar Venues: From Rooftop Elegance to Beachfront Serenity

These iftar venues offer thoughtful menus & composed settings of reflection & togetherness
This is a four-time Michelin-starred Lebanese dining destination ideal for iftar, featuring interactive live-cooking stations, signature Ramadan beverages, and an abundant buffet inspired by regional heritage and global culinary influences.
With elegant indoor and terrace seating overlooking the Marina Walk, it offers a sophisticated setting to relax and honour Ramadan traditions in style.
Offer: Dh240 per person
Call: 050 721 1079
Gather for a beachfront iftar experience with an open-air setting and a thoughtfully paced hybrid format, offering the ease of a generous buffet alongside the comfort of à la carte dining.
Dine outdoors beneath softly glowing palms, with the sea steps away. The atmosphere is relaxed and unhurried, perfect for reconnecting with friends and extended family.
Offer: Dh199 per person, Dh99 for kids; served daily from sunset until 9pm
Call: 04 525 8888
Indulge in a delectable buffet featuring a diverse array of traditional Middle Eastern favourites and desserts, such as baklava and pistachio Umm Ali, all freshly prepared to make the serene evening even more delightful.
The experience includes an outdoor terrace, live grills and the soothing sounds of a live oud player.
Offer: Dh175 per person, Dh85 per child aged 6 to 12 years; from sunset to 9pm
Break your fast over a generous iftar buffet inspired by Sofia’s Italian roots and love for global flavours, offering a warm, flavourful way to gather with loved ones.
The experience features comforting, heartwarming dishes that blend traditional recipes with international influences. The buffet celebrates the spirit of sharing and connection.
Offer: Dh165 per person, from sunset to 9pm
Call: 04 545 2121
Break your fast with a delectable iftar buffet at this venue, located in the buzzing Barsha Heights.
Savour a delicious spread of both traditional and international flavours, with al fresco seating in the outdoor garden and the relaxed melodies of an oud player, offering a heartwarming, serene way to embrace the Holy Month.
Offer: Dh169 per person, from sunset to 9pm
Gather family and friends at this open-air dining destination, where you can enjoy a memorable experience beneath the crescent moon. Take in the stunning views of Burj Khalifa while listening to the gentle melodies of live oud music.
Break your fast with a generous international buffet, thoughtfully curated with selections from Asian wok stations, Middle Eastern grills, Indian tandoors, and Western favourites.
Live cooking stations enhance the occasion, offering comforting flavours rooted in Ramadan tradition.
Offer: Dh275 per person, from sunset to 10pm
Call: 04 414 0000
Relish a tasteful and intimate iftar experience inspired by timeless regional flavours. Overlooking illuminated Dubai Creek, the restaurant offers a tranquil setting and a premium set menu designed for moments of reflection and togetherness, celebrating time-honoured flavours through carefully crafted dishes.
Offer: Dh249 per person, from sunset until 9:30pm
Call: 04 205 7033
Savour the calm, seaside ambience while indulging in a special iftar sharing menu designed to bring families and friends together. The menu features traditional Greek delicacies, grilled meat platters and more, offering a world of flavours that will delight every palate.
Offer: Dh295 per person, from sunset to 9pm
Call: 052 637 8572
This resort’s purpose-built, open-air bespoke Ramadan Majlis blends a serene waterfront setting with warm traditional hospitality. The experience features a curated iftar buffet showcasing Middle Eastern and international dishes, served in a relaxed setting with softly lit tented structures, low lounge seating, and high tables.
Four private Majlis-style spaces offer a more exclusive experience for VIP and group bookings, accommodating up to 220 guests. Designed to feel intimate yet lively, they are ideal for families, friends, colleagues, and special gatherings.
Offer: Dh295, per person on weekdays and Dh325 per person on weekends, from sunset until 8:30pm
Call: 04 666 1430
This venue transforms into a serene gathering space, offering an elegant open buffet concept featuring an expansive selection of traditional and Turkish-inspired dishes, ideal for sharing meaningful moments with family and friends.
Complementing the dining experience is a selection of refreshing beverages, including traditional Turkish ayran and unlimited soft drinks, ensuring a balanced and satisfying iftar from start to finish.
Offer: Dh 299 per person, walk-ins welcome, private and group iftar bookings also available
Call: 02 498 0000
Set on the 11th-floor rooftop terrace, this place offers a relaxed, Greek-inspired iftar overlooking the hotel’s exquisite infinity pool as the sun sets over the Arabian Gulf.
A three-course set menu blends traditional Ramadan favourites with vibrant Mediterranean flavours, designed for generous sharing and an unhurried, Aegean-inspired pace.
Offer: Dh195 per person, inclusive of select Ramadan beverages, Dh97.50 per child (ages 4–12), children aged three and below dine with compliments
Call: 04 777 8888
Gather at this venue for a serene open-air rooftop iftar experience, overlooking Palm West Beach and the Dubai skyline. A buffet-style iftar menu features a rotating selection of comforting Ramadan favourites, including assorted mezze and warming soups, live stations and delicacies inspired by regional and familiar flavours, making it a welcoming space to gather, reflect, and savour the quieter moments.
Offer: Dh125 per person, and Dh100 per person for larger groups and corporate bookings (minimum 10 guests)
Call: 04 871 9900
Experience an exceptional iftar menu at this Downtown Dubai restaurant, which boasts stunning views of Burj Khalifa from its terrace and dining areas.
The Ramadan menu offers a modern twist on Chinese cuisine, complemented by warm, attentive hospitality, making it perfect for creating meaningful moments around the table.
Offer: Dh168 per person with a minimum of two guests
Call: 04 570 0825
This elegant iftar experience blends Chinese flavours with the finesse of Japanese technique, offering an authentic dining style for both intimate and elevated gatherings.
Set in the DIFC, the iftar experience here unfolds with a structured set menu featuring one salad, starter, and a main course with a side dish, and one dessert.
For more private Ramadan gatherings, the restaurant also offers an exclusive private dining table accommodating up to 14 guests, suited for family celebrations.
Offer: Dh220 per person, from 5.30pm to 7pm
Call: 04 564 0505
Inspired by the grandeur of an ancient desert fortress, this resort spreads across vast dunes and palm-lined oases, creating the perfect setting for iftar gatherings to relax and connect.
The menu offers traditional flavours, thoughtfully crafted to encourage conversation and reflection with loved ones.
Offer: Dh485 per person
Call: 02 895 8700
Asateer features grand settings, a welcoming atmosphere, and a carefully curated iftar at the tent, with rotating themed nights that celebrate the rich diversity of regional flavours. Look forward to Arabesque, Khaleeji and traditional evenings, each offering a distinctive culinary experience.
The spectacular venue can welcome up to 1,730 guests each night with a variety of seating options, including the outdoor Asateer Terrace, the Asateer Garden Terrace, and a selection of impressive Majlises.
Offer: Dh295 per person for weekdays (Monday – Thursday), Dh325 per person for weekends (Friday - Sunday), inclusive of still water, assorted Ramadan juices, Dh40 per person (soft drinks package); other beverages ordered à la carte; family-style menu at Dh495 per person - minimum of 6 to 50 guests.
Call: 04 426 0800
Break your fast with a thoughtfully curated iftar set menu, served family-style in warm and elegant surroundings. Inspired by the richness of Indian culinary traditions, this dining experience is ideal for creating meaningful moments together.
Offer: Dh249 per person, includes iftar set menu, water, laban and soft drinks from sunset – 10:30pm
Call: 04 274 4444.
Experience a relaxed beachfront iftar featuring a spread of Ramadan dishes and international favourites, in a casual setting ideal for family dining and smaller social gatherings.
Offer: Dh199 per person, Dh80 per child aged 6 to 12, children under six dine free, from sunset until 10pm
Call: 05 700 4785
Savour a three-course, family-style sharing menu inspired by historic spice routes and the richness of Indian cuisine. Break the fast with cherished flavours, prepared with the restaurant’s signature blend of spices, regional influence and contemporary finesse. The menu celebrates India’s diverse culinary traditions in a warm, generous and unmistakably modern way.
Offer: Dh195 per person, from 6 to 11pm
Call: 04 414 0000
Experience a distinctive Latin American twist on iftar at this venue, featuring an elevated alternative to the conventional Middle Eastern cuisine. Designed around bold flavours and refined presentation, this sharing-style experience feels intimate and celebratory.
The menu begins with imperial Medjool dates and saffron laban, followed by a curated selection of starters to share, signature mains, and desserts that reflect Amaru’s contemporary Latin identity.
Offer: Dh249 per person
Call: 04 2275881
Enjoy breaking your fast with friends, colleagues, and loved ones through an immersive experience featuring a specially curated iftar menu. This culinary journey is marked by sophistication and rich flavours.
The feast begins with dates and roasted mushroom soup, concluding on a sweet note with a choice of pistachio and rose millefeuille.
Offer: Dh290 per person for groups of 10 and above. Vegetarian and vegan menus are also available.
Enjoy a refined iftar experience that honours traditions through flavour, warmth, and timeless hospitality. Iftar features a generous buffet complemented by live stations, offering a harmonious blend of regional favourites and global classics.
Offer: Dh195 per person, Dh95 for children (5–11 years), from 6 to 9pm
Call: 052 680 5419
This newly opened fire-grill restaurant in the business district is an ideal destination for a special iftar buffet suited for families and groups.
With its warm, cosy ambience, the Ramadan buffet at this venue showcases refreshing Arabic juices, a variety of comforting soups, classic starters, hearty mains, and signature open-fire grill dishes, all with traditional Middle Eastern flavours.
Offer: Dh149 per person, from sunset until 9:30pm
Call: 050 365 4315