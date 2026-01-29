GOLD/FOREX
The Atlantis' Asateer tent returns for Ramadan 2026

The popular Dubai iftar tent is officially back

Heather Cichowski, Audience Editor
The Asateer Tent is known for its beautiful views.
The Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm is officially returning for Ramadan 2026.

The popular Ramadan tent has announced its opening ahead of Ramadan. It has become one of Dubai's popular iftar tents for guests to break their fasts. It overlooks the Arabian Gulf and Palm Island on one side, and Dubai’s stunning cityscape on the other.

Iftar

Guests will be able to enjoy iftar and suhoor at the Asateer Tent. The iftar buffet blends Khaleeji, Arabesque, and Persian flavours. These include classic Ramadan dishes and regional favourites. The Ramadan 2026 iftar buffet will feature dishes like seafood paella, spit-roasted whole lamb, and freshly baked breads, along with a fatteh and foul royal bar.

Price: Dh295 (Monday-Thursday), Dh325 (Friday-Sunday)

A Dh40 per person soft drinks package upgrade is available, and other beverages ordered à la carte will be charged as per consumption.

VIP experience: Dh495 per person, minimum of six guests, and 48-hour advanced booking required

Suhoor

From 10pm to 3am, guests can enjoy an elegant suhoor in the outdoor space, featuring an à la carte menu and live entertainment, including an oud player.

Price: Dh160 minimum spend per person, excluding shisha (Monday-Thursday)

Dh250 minimum spend per person, excluding shisha (Friday-Sunday)

With less than a month to go until Ramadan, there are several ways to prepare. Try these expert-approved tips to avoid fatigue and switch up your routine pre-Ramadan. There are also some Ramadan collections and sales to shop now.

