Ramadan collections to shop in the UAE now

Ramadan 2026 is fast approaching, and retailers in the UAE are launching their exclusive Ramadan collections online and in stores. Whether you're looking for a new outfit to wear for suhoor, new dishes and serving bowls for iftar at home, or Ramadan decorations, there are a range of options available now. Use them for Ramadan celebrations and for Eid Al Fitr.
Keep checking back as more Ramadan collections are released.
The French fashion brand has launched its new Ramadan collection featuring dresses, cardigans, bags, and accessories. This year's selection is focused on elegant neutral tones, detailed textures, and fluid silhouettes.
Sandro has launched an exclusive fashion collection for men and women for Ramadan 2026. For women, there are exclusive dresses, while the men's range features tailored separates in neutral shades.
The Ted Baker Ramadan edit has clothes and accessories for men and women. Ladies can shop a wide variety of dresses, bags, and accessories.
OC Home has accessories and furniture in its Ramadan 2026 range. Shop online for an extensive collection of pieces, including cutlery, lamps, candle holders, dining tables, benches, and more.
The Swedish furniture and home accessories retailer has a Ramadan sale, as well as a dedicated collection. You can stock up on affordable accessories, including lanterns, festive decorations, and a wide variety of serving dishes and platters for your gatherings.
The home and furniture retailer has launched six distinct collections for Ramadan 2026. These include The Scallop Collection, The Modena Collection, and The Majesty Collection. Revamp your whole home with large furniture pieces, such as sofas, beds, and dining room tables, or refresh for the season with accessories.
