Dubai Municipality announces return of Ramadan Souq in Deira

Heritage market blends traditional shopping, culture, family activities in historic Deira
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced that the fourth season of the Ramadan Souq will open on January 17 at the Old Municipality Street Square in the Grand Souq area of Deira, running until February 15.
The annual event aims to preserve the authenticity of Emirati traditions ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, highlight the historical value of traditional markets as key tourist attractions, and support local investors by providing a platform to showcase and promote their products.
Officials said the market will host a wide range of recreational, tourism and commercial activities designed to cater to the diverse needs of the community, including citizens, residents, tourists and visitors. From young people and families to heritage and culture enthusiasts, the souq is expected to offer a distinctive shopping experience, with a focus on competitive pricing and traditional merchandise.
A miniature souq will be set up alongside the historic Deira Souq, featuring stalls run by long-established shopkeepers offering Ramadan essentials and items for the popular Haq Al Laila celebration.
The programme will also include commercial exhibitions of food, personal goods and household products, as well as live entertainment, interactive workshops and activities for children.
The 25-day Ramadan Souq will be open daily from 10am to 10pm.
