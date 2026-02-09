Dubai closes Old Municipality Street for pedestrians this Saturday

Move aims to ease access and ensure a safe 'Ramadan Souq' experience
Dubai Municipality, in coordination with Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), will close the Old Municipality Street connecting to the Gold Souq for pedestrian traffic on Saturday, February 14, from 6:00 pm to 10:00pm.
The move aims to provide safer and more comfortable access to the Ramadan Souq, ensuring visitors can enjoy the festive atmosphere without congestion.
Authorities have advised attendees to park nearby and take a short walk to the souq, allowing them to fully experience the celebrations and vibrant Ramadan ambiance.
