Ramadan in Dubai: 14 things you must not miss

From fireworks to limited-period markets, there's a lot going on this month

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Ramadan in Dubai: 14 things you must not miss
Supplied

Ramadan is a time to connect, with friends, family, and yourself. Dubai is going all-out to offer up some community-bonding time. From gatherings that call for traditional eats to shows that glitter the sky, there’s something planned for everyone. Here’s a look at 14 highlights:

Ramadan Street Food Festival

Feb 16-Mar 15

During this month-long activation, you’ll get to taste Ramadan specials made by carefully selected vendors along Sheikh Hamdan Colony. Post iftar walks where you can really get to know someone? Check.

Ramadan by the Bay

Feb 18-Mar 28

Evenings will be brighter for the programme running in Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall through the month. Here, you can take in the Ramadan edition of the immersive laser, light, water multi-sensory show IMAGINE, drone displays, and live performances. There’s even a Ramadan market on the scene.

Drone Show

Feb 19-Mar 19

Storytelling takes on a whole new meaning when it’s done with the sky as the backdrop and drones as the little stars that fly together to form shapes. For tales based on the season’s themes (and some really cool use of tech), be at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Fireworks

Feb 19-Mar 19

Because who doesn’t like to see the sky light up in a festival of colours? You’ll see the pyrotechnic shows every day over a month at Al Seef and Dubai Creek. Bring the fam – it’s a lovely sight to share.

Ramadan Reflections (Atyaf Ramadaniyah)

Feb 19-Mar 22

For art and installations that draw you into a story inspired by Ramadan, visit Al Seef and Dubai Festival City Mall where 10 locations are earmarked for vistual advantage.

City Walk

Feb 17-Mar 18

From cultural activities that will soothe the mind to an ambience that’s at once peaceful and urging reflection, there’ll be plenty happening at City Walk.

The Beach, JBR

Feb 18-Mar 22

As the cool breeze nips up the water, creating a gentle swish and helping to create memories, there’ll also be plenty of seasonal décor and cultural elements along the waterfront that give the fam many things to talk about.

City Centre Mirdif

Feb 20-Mar 7

Similarly City Centre Mirdif will also transform into a meet-and-greet space for the community.

Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai

Feb 22-Mar 17

This annual tradition that fosters the love of family and informs about Ramadan and its significance will run across Expo City Dubai, complete with cultural activities, storytelling, and community gathering moments.

Global Village

Feb 18-Mar 18

The family-focused destination will serve up cultural entertainment, dining, and retail experiences inspired by the traditions of Ramadan.

ROOFLINE by DIFC

Until Mar 31

Check out homegrown culinary concepts together in one place at ROOFLINE. It will also host CP Majlis, a three-week Ramadan exhibition delivered in partnership with Curated Playlist (between Feb 18 and Mar 9) with dining experiences, retail activations, and cultural entertainment.

Layali Al Wulfa: A Ramadan Gathering at Theatre of Digital Art

Feb 28

For a dance of visual storytelling, light, and curated moments inspired by Emirati heritage and the values of togetherness and unity that will pull you in, book a spot at the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA). P.S.: Don’t forget to walk through the mini-market with local projects.

Ramadan District Season 4

Feb 28-Mar15

If you are looking for places to gather with your friends or family for or post iftar, consider Jumeirah Emirates Towers’ district activation. It’s got food, cultural activities and more going for it.

Season of Wulfa – Shop, Scan & Win

Until Mar 22

A citywide retail promotion will run across participating Carrefour and Lulu stores, inviting shoppers to take part in a digital raffle through qualifying purchases.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

