Ramadan in Dubai: 14 things you must not miss

From fireworks to limited-period markets, there's a lot going on this month
Ramadan is a time to connect, with friends, family, and yourself. Dubai is going all-out to offer up some community-bonding time. From gatherings that call for traditional eats to shows that glitter the sky, there’s something planned for everyone. Here’s a look at 14 highlights:
Feb 16-Mar 15
During this month-long activation, you’ll get to taste Ramadan specials made by carefully selected vendors along Sheikh Hamdan Colony. Post iftar walks where you can really get to know someone? Check.
Feb 18-Mar 28
Evenings will be brighter for the programme running in Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall through the month. Here, you can take in the Ramadan edition of the immersive laser, light, water multi-sensory show IMAGINE, drone displays, and live performances. There’s even a Ramadan market on the scene.
Drone Show
Feb 19-Mar 19
Storytelling takes on a whole new meaning when it’s done with the sky as the backdrop and drones as the little stars that fly together to form shapes. For tales based on the season’s themes (and some really cool use of tech), be at Dubai Festival City Mall.
Feb 19-Mar 19
Because who doesn’t like to see the sky light up in a festival of colours? You’ll see the pyrotechnic shows every day over a month at Al Seef and Dubai Creek. Bring the fam – it’s a lovely sight to share.
Feb 19-Mar 22
For art and installations that draw you into a story inspired by Ramadan, visit Al Seef and Dubai Festival City Mall where 10 locations are earmarked for vistual advantage.
Feb 17-Mar 18
From cultural activities that will soothe the mind to an ambience that’s at once peaceful and urging reflection, there’ll be plenty happening at City Walk.
Feb 18-Mar 22
As the cool breeze nips up the water, creating a gentle swish and helping to create memories, there’ll also be plenty of seasonal décor and cultural elements along the waterfront that give the fam many things to talk about.
Feb 20-Mar 7
Similarly City Centre Mirdif will also transform into a meet-and-greet space for the community.
Feb 22-Mar 17
This annual tradition that fosters the love of family and informs about Ramadan and its significance will run across Expo City Dubai, complete with cultural activities, storytelling, and community gathering moments.
Feb 18-Mar 18
The family-focused destination will serve up cultural entertainment, dining, and retail experiences inspired by the traditions of Ramadan.
Until Mar 31
Check out homegrown culinary concepts together in one place at ROOFLINE. It will also host CP Majlis, a three-week Ramadan exhibition delivered in partnership with Curated Playlist (between Feb 18 and Mar 9) with dining experiences, retail activations, and cultural entertainment.
Feb 28
For a dance of visual storytelling, light, and curated moments inspired by Emirati heritage and the values of togetherness and unity that will pull you in, book a spot at the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA). P.S.: Don’t forget to walk through the mini-market with local projects.
Feb 28-Mar15
If you are looking for places to gather with your friends or family for or post iftar, consider Jumeirah Emirates Towers’ district activation. It’s got food, cultural activities and more going for it.
Until Mar 22
A citywide retail promotion will run across participating Carrefour and Lulu stores, inviting shoppers to take part in a digital raffle through qualifying purchases.