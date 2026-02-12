GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan

Ramadan in Dubai: All you need to know about major events

Ramadan in Dubai” programme aims at meaningful ways to celebrate the holy month

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Ramadan date still subject to moon sighting, but Dubai authorities say February 18 is the most likely first day.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai has revealed its official calendar of events for Ramadan 2026, bringing a month-long programme of cultural, community, and destination-led experiences across the city.

Malls and lifestyle destinations will feature themed decor, extended hours, and family-focused programming. Citywide lighting and decorative installations will create a warm and reflective ambience, extending into Eid celebrations.

Ramadan in Dubai 2026 showcases how the Holy Month continues to be celebrated across the city through shared traditions, community engagement, and inclusive cultural experiences. From spiritual reflection to communal gatherings and public storytelling, the programme offers a thoughtful rhythm that connects faith, culture, and social togetherness in the lead-up to Eid.

Ramadan in Dubai blends tradition, creativity, and shared experience across public spaces, retail destinations, and lifestyle hubs.

Major Ramadan events in Dubai 2026

Cultural & community experiences:

  • Ramadan Street Food Festival — Sheikh Hamdan Colony (16 Feb — 15 Mar)

  • Ramadan by the Bay — Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall (18 Feb — 28 Mar)

  • Ramadan Drone Show — Citywide night sky visual spectacle (19 Feb — 19 Mar)

  • Ramadan Fireworks — Al Seef & Dubai Creek (19 Feb — 19 Mar)

  • Ramadan Reflections (Atyaf Ramadaniyah) — 10 public locations including Al Seef & Dubai Festival City Mall (19 Feb — 22 Mar)

  • Ramadan at City Walk — Evening cultural and dining experiences (17 Feb — 18 Mar)

  • Ramadan at The Beach, JBR — Waterfront evening activations (18 Feb — 22 Mar)

  • Ramadan at City Centre Mirdif — Neighbourhood gathering space (20 Feb — 7 Mar)

  • Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai — Family-friendly cultural programme (22 Feb — 17 Mar)

  • Ramadan Wonders in Global Village — Cultural performances and dining (18 Feb — 18 Mar)

  • ROOFLINE by DIFC — Rooftop dining and CP Majlis exhibition (Till 31 Mar, CP Majlis 18 Feb — 9 Mar)

  • Layali Al Wulfa at Theatre of Digital Art (TODA): Immersive cultural experience (28 Feb)

  • Jumeirah Emirates Towers Ramadan Majlis: Traditional hospitality and live music (16 Feb — 19 Mar)

  • Asateer Ramadan Tent at Atlantis, The Palm: Majlis-style Iftar & Suhoor (17 Feb — 18 Mar)

  • Majlis Under the Stars at Jumeirah Al Naseem: Beachfront Iftar & Suhoor (19 Feb — 21 Mar)

  • Ramadan District Season 4 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers: Outdoor dining, retail, and cultural experiences (28 Feb — 15 Mar)

  • Season of Wulfa, Shop, Scan & Win: Citywide retail promotion (Till 22 Mar)

  • A Symphony of Light — Light-based installations across Al Seef & Dubai Festival City Mall (Till 23 Mar)

  • Government-led & partner initiatives

    Souq Ramadan: Heritage displays, cultural activities, food stalls, children’s entertainment

  • Eyal Al Freej: Mosque-based programme for children (19 Feb — 20 Mar)

  • Steps of Life: Community walking initiative for charity (19 Feb — 20 Mar)

  • Retail & mall experiences

  • Season of Wulfa at Circle Mall & Ibn Battuta Mall: 2 Feb — 23 Mar

  • Tickit Ramadan Rewards: 13 Feb — 22 Mar

  • SAMRA ‘Under The Same Moon’ Immersive: Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City, Mall of Emirates (16 Feb — 18 Mar)

  • Downtown Dubai Ramadan Nights: Evening ambience experiences (16 Feb — 22 Mar)

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Show More
