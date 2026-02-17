Plus, why is the holy month starting tomorrow for some countries?
Even as the UAE and Saudi Arabia gear up to begin observing Ramadan on Wednesday, Feb 18, several other countries announced that they would consider Thursday, Feb 19, as day one of the holy month.
Ramadan is decided by the lunar calendar – so it tends to move each year, which is where the moon-sighting experts come in. They must try spotting the crescent heralding the new year post sunset on the 29th day of Sha’ban.
The newborn crescent appears as a very thin arc, with its horns pointing upward and leaning slightly southward. If the crescent is sighted, Ramadan begins the following day. If not, Sha’ban is completed as 30 days.
This annual move in dates affects fasting hours, climate conditions and daily routines across the Muslim world.
The sighting is also why some countries have declared tomorrow is the start of the holy month while others are waiting an extra day.
So, who will begin their observances on Feb 19? Here’s a look:
Azerbaijan
Australia
Brunei
France
Indonesia
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan
Malaysia
Oman
Philippines
Singapore
Syria
Turkey
Uzbekistan
Jordan
