Ramadan 2026: When will India, Pakistan and Bangladesh search for crescent?

The Ramadan crescent was sighted in the UAE on Tuesday

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
2 MIN READ
The Presidential Court in the UAE announced that Wednesday, February 18, will be the first day of Ramadan
The Presidential Court in the UAE announced that Wednesday, February 18, will be the first day of Ramadan
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

While UAE and Saudi Arabia spotted the crescent marking the start of Ramadan on Tuesday (Sha’ban 29), several countries in the east such as Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia were unable to sight the moon. Accordingly, UAE and Saudi Arabia will mark Wednesday, February 18 as the first day of Ramadan, while the other countries will observe the holy month on Thursday.

However, moon-sighting committees in some countries such as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh did not meet on Tuesday as the date corresponded with Sha’ban 28 in these countries. Therefore, moon-sighting committees in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will meet on Wednesday to sight the moon.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the Ramadan moon will be sighted on the evening of Wednesday, February 18, and the holy month of Ramadan is likely to begin on February 19.

UAE confirms Ramadan

The Presidential Court in the UAE announced that Wednesday, February 18, will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the UAE.

In a statement, the Presidential Court announced that based on the decision of the moon sighting committee for the month of Ramadan, issued by the UAE Council for Fatwa for the year 1447 AH, which convened in Abu Dhabi Tuesday evening (29th of Sha’ban 1447 AH), corresponding to February 17, 2026, it confirms sighting of the crescent moon of the month of Ramadan.

‘’On this blessed occasion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as to Their Highnesses, the Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, the people of the UAE, and the entire world.''

‘’We pray to Allah Almighty to bless our beloved nation with prosperity, blessings, goodness, and joy. All praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds," read the statement.

