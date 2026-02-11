The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reveals key astronomical details
Dubai: When is the first day of Ramadan 2026 in Pakistan? The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has revealed key astronomical details that point to when the holy month is likely to begin.
The PMD on Tuesday announced that the new moon of Ramadan 1447 AH will be born on February 17, 2026, at 5:01pm (PST), with a fair possibility of sighting the crescent on the evening of February 18.
In an advisory issued to the Research and Reference Wing of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the PMD said the moon will reach conjunction at 5:01pm on February 17. Based on astronomical parameters, there is a reasonable chance the crescent will be visible on February 18, which corresponds to the 29th of Shaban 1447 AH.
According to the department’s Climate Data Processing Centre (CDPC), weather conditions on the evening of February 18 are expected to be partly cloudy to clear across most parts of the country, potentially supporting moon-sighting efforts, Geo news reported.
The PMD also shared province-wise moon sighting timings for February 18. The crescent is expected to remain visible until 7:24pm in Sindh, 7:08pm in Punjab, 7:47pm in Balochistan, 7:13pm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6:58pm in Kashmir, and 6:53pm in Gilgit-Baltistan.
As per tradition, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Moon-sighting committee) will convene on the 29th of Shaban to review sighting reports, while zonal committees will meet across the country. Clerics from various schools of thought will participate in the central session to officially announce the start of Ramadan.
If the crescent is sighted on February 18, the first day of fasting in Pakistan will likely be observed on February 19, 2026.