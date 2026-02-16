From Dubai beaches to Liwa’s vast dunes, here’s where to watch the skies
Dubai: Moon sighting holds a deeply special place in Ramadan, marking the beginning of some of the most sacred months in the Islamic calendar.
This year, the UAE Council for Fatwa has announced that the Ramadan Crescent Moon sighting Committee will convene on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 6pm at the historic Qasr Al Hosn site in Abu Dhabi, with proceedings beginning after the Maghrib prayer. While the official announcement will come through authorised channels, here are the best free spots across the UAE to participate in this tradition yourself.
Al Barsha Pond Park is a comforting option for a peaceful evening stroll under the night sky. The park stays open until 11.30pm on weekdays and Sundays, giving you a generous window to look for the crescent. Surrounded by greenery rather than skyscrapers, it offers a surprisingly clear view of the horizon.
Location: Al Barsha 2, Dubai.
Al Qudra Lakes is one of Dubai's most beloved spots for sky watching, and for good reason. Located well away from high-rise buildings and busy roads, the open landscape gives you an unobstructed view of the sky in multiple directions. You can barbecue in designated areas, and if you get hungry, Last Exit Al Qudra with its food trucks is just a short drive away.
Location: Madinat Latifa, Dubai.
Jebel Ali Beach offers a relaxed and scenic setting for crescent moon spotting. Pack a hamper, find a comfortable spot on the sand and watch the sky as the sun goes down. The beach is free to access, has car parking available and is open around the clock, making it easy to time your visit around Maghrib prayer.
Location: Mina Jebel Ali, Dubai.
Kite Beach is one of Dubai's most popular free beaches and a great spot for an evening walk under the night sky. If you would rather not picnic, several beachside restaurants stay open until midnight, so you can combine moon gazing with a relaxed meal by the water.
Location: Kite Beach, Jumeirah, Dubai.
The Viewing Point at Dubai Creek Harbour is a 70-metre elevated walkway offering sweeping views of the creek, the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. Whilst you can't set up a picnic here, the harbour area below has plenty of benches and restaurants where you can settle in and watch the sky.
Location: Dubai Creek Harbour.
Hatta Dam is worth the drive if you want to escape the city entirely. Located less than two hours from Dubai, this mountain retreat offers darker skies and a more rugged, natural setting for moon spotting. There are also camping spots available for those who want to spend the night under the stars.
Location: Hatta Dam, Dubai.
Al Quaa Milky Way Spot is a quiet, open desert location that offers some of the darkest skies in the UAE. It has its own location tag on Google Maps (23.604633, 54.750256) and is well known among stargazing enthusiasts. You will need a 4x4 vehicle and confidence driving on desert terrain to get there, but the reward is a sky that will genuinely take your breath away.
Location: Abu Dhabi (23.604633, 54.750256)
Al Wathba Desert is a stunning natural destination famous for its ancient fossil dunes and wonderfully dark skies. Located a comfortable distance from Abu Dhabi city, it offers a serene and open environment that is ideal for crescent moon sighting and quiet reflection during this special time of year.
Location: Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.
Liwa Desert is as remote and untouched as the UAE gets. Sitting within the vast Empty Quarter, it offers minimal light pollution and an almost entirely unobstructed view of the night sky, making it arguably the best stargazing and moon sighting location in the entire country. Be prepared for a long drive, but those who make the journey are rarely disappointed.
Location: Liwa desert, Abu Dhabi.
Mleiha Desert is widely regarded as one of the finest stargazing destinations in the UAE, and it more than earns that reputation. The combination of open desert landscape and exceptionally low light pollution makes it ideal for crescent moon sighting. Zerzura Experiences offers guided desert activities in the area for those who want a more structured outing.
Location: Mleiha, Sharjah.
Jebel Jais, the UAE's highest mountain peak, offers some of the clearest and darkest skies in the country. The higher altitude naturally reduces light pollution, making stars and the crescent moon appear brighter and more vivid than almost anywhere else in the UAE. It is particularly popular with photographers and is well worth the scenic drive north.
Location: Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah.
However you choose to mark this special evening, may your skies be clear and your Ramadan begin with peace and blessings.
