This Ramadan your Iftar comes with Saturn, Jupiter and more
Dubai: This Ramadan, the night sky offers something truly extraordinary. On Saturday, 21 February 2026, Al Thuraya Astronomy Center invites you to witness a rare planetary parade from the serene Al Qudra Desert in Dubai.
A planetary parade occurs when multiple planets in our Solar System appear to align in a single sweeping arc across the sky, as seen from Earth. This happens because all planets orbit the Sun along roughly the same flat plane known as the ecliptic. Periodically, several planets reach compatible points in their individual orbits simultaneously, creating the visual impression of a celestial queue stretching across the horizon.
While two or three planets aligning is a relatively common occurrence, witnessing six planets parading together is a genuinely rare astronomical event. Each planet travels at its own pace Mercury completes its orbit in just 88 days, while Saturn takes nearly 29 years so the cosmic choreography required for a grand multi-planet alignment doesn't come around often. When it does, it's a sight that demands attention.
On the night of the event, skywatchers will have the remarkable opportunity to observe Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune spread across the night sky in one of the most talked-about astronomical displays of the decade. Venus will dazzle as the brightest object in the evening sky, impossible to miss even with the naked eye. Jupiter will shine brilliantly and reveal its iconic cloud bands through a telescope. Mars will glow with its familiar reddish hue, while Saturn which will be setting early in the evening must be observed promptly after Iftar to catch its legendary rings before it dips below the horizon. Uranus and Neptune, the ice giants of the outer solar system, are typically invisible to the naked eye but become stunning targets through high-powered telescopes.
The evening begins at 6 pm with an event introduction, followed by an Iftar and prayer break at 6.20 pm, a deeply meaningful moment as the community gathers under the stars during the holy month. Saturn observation begins at 6.45 pm, making early arrival essential. As the night deepens, expert talks explore the fascinating relationship between Ramadan, Moon sighting, and the science behind the Islamic lunar calendar, a connection that has guided Muslim communities for over 1,400 years.
By 7.45 pm, a dedicated talk breaks down the planetary parade: how and why planets align, and what makes this particular event so special. After a Q&A session, the telescopes shift to the Moon, Uranus, and Jupiter before opening for free exploration of deep-sky objects including nebulae and star clusters from 9.30 pm onward. Phone photography through the telescopes is also available, so you can capture these cosmic moments to treasure.
With limited spaces available, this event is expected to fill quickly. Whether you're an astronomy enthusiast, a curious family, or simply seeking a meaningful Ramadan night out, this is a once-in-a-season experience that connects the heavens above with the spirit of the holy month below. Don’t miss Saturday, 21 February 2026, 6 to10 pm at Al Qudra Desert, Dubai, book now at althurayaastronomycenter.ae.