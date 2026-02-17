On the night of the event, skywatchers will have the remarkable opportunity to observe Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune spread across the night sky in one of the most talked-about astronomical displays of the decade. Venus will dazzle as the brightest object in the evening sky, impossible to miss even with the naked eye. Jupiter will shine brilliantly and reveal its iconic cloud bands through a telescope. Mars will glow with its familiar reddish hue, while Saturn which will be setting early in the evening must be observed promptly after Iftar to catch its legendary rings before it dips below the horizon. Uranus and Neptune, the ice giants of the outer solar system, are typically invisible to the naked eye but become stunning targets through high-powered telescopes.