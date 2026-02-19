Ramadan is here, and while some are home for quiet reflection, others are chasing starry skies, desert breezes. It might just be the best time to embrace the UAE’s glamping and camping scene, and your Iftar table comes with a side of sand dunes or a backdrop of rugged mountains. So, you can be away for a solo weekend escape, or a family adventure, or a romantic night under the stars, these getaways promise comfort, style, and just the right pinch of adventure. Here are 7 UAE glamping and camping spots to make Ramadan 2026 fun.