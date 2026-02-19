Looking for a serene Ramadan escape? Here are eight
A sky, a sky full of stars...anyone? *Sings in Coldplay*
Ramadan is here, and while some are home for quiet reflection, others are chasing starry skies, desert breezes. It might just be the best time to embrace the UAE’s glamping and camping scene, and your Iftar table comes with a side of sand dunes or a backdrop of rugged mountains. So, you can be away for a solo weekend escape, or a family adventure, or a romantic night under the stars, these getaways promise comfort, style, and just the right pinch of adventure. Here are 7 UAE glamping and camping spots to make Ramadan 2026 fun.
Make the best of your Ramadan getaway at Longbeach Campground, with a touch of the seaside. Choose from five tent options, including the Panoramic Dome Suite with its own hot tub and sweeping sea views, perfect for a tranquil Iftar under the stars. Even the cosier tents offer charm, comfort, and stunning beachside vistas. Spend your days relaxing by the water, exploring the shore, or trying out water sports, then enjoy a quiet BBQ or stargaze from your private terrace.
Price: Dome suite from Dh469 per night; standard tents from Dh1,199 per weekend stay
Where: King Faisal Street, Al Nadiyah, Ras Al Khaimah
Want to glam it up in the desert? Arabian Nights Village is calling. Think stargazing in style, soaking up traditional Arabic vibes while the dunes do their thing.
Sleep in luxury Bedouin tents decked out with AC and private washrooms. Wander the charming souk, dive into the huge pool with sun loungers, or chill at the al fresco dining area and restaurant with cosy outdoor sofas.
Price: From Dh1,330
Where: Arabian Nights Village Road, Abu Dhabi
Celebrate Ramadan under the stars at Jebel Hafeet Desert Park, nestled at the base of Al Ain’s tallest mountain. Spread across a 9km park, this site offers something for every kind of adventurer, pitch your own tent for a true camping experience, or immerse yourself in Emirati culture with charming Bedouin-style tents. For a mix of comfort and stargazing, choose the air-conditioned bubble or dome tents, complete with stunning views of Jebel Hafeet. Those seeking extra luxury can opt for the deluxe lodge, where relaxation meets the desert’s quiet magic. Open from October to May.
Price: From Dh315
Where: Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain
Snag one of the amazing domes and soak up the breathtaking mountain views, especially from the temperature-controlled pool. Your stay includes a BBQ station and unlimited access to all 18 outdoor adventures at Wadi Hub, wall climbing, ziplining, and nonstop fun.
Price: From Dh720 per night
Where: Hatta, Dubai
This Ramadan, head to the desert for some bliss at Liwa Nights, tucked in the sweeping dunes of the Empty Quarter, just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Abu Dhabi. Stay in luxe Bedouin-style tents, complete with king-size beds, air-conditioning, cosy sitting areas, and private bathrooms. Feast on home-cooked Emirati meals and dive into desert life with complimentary camel rides, falconry introductions, and gravel bike adventures. For the thrill-seekers, there’s dune-bashing, nearby fort tours, and visits to an organic date farm — perfect for a little exploration after Iftar.
Price: From Dh1,500
Tucked inside a vibrant biosphere, this eco-glamp paradise is all about unforgettable adventures for friends and families. Pick your vibe: a classic silver Airstream or a stylish cabin with a plunge pool, where sunsets come with BBQs, s’mores, and endless memories.
Hop on complimentary bikes to explore the site, and make mealtime just as fun—handpick your prime cuts and turn dining into an adventure.
Prices vary
The mountains are always calling. These cosy huts have all the comforts of a hotel, comfy beds, modern bathrooms, Wi-Fi, and housekeeping, but with the bonus of stepping straight into nature from your private deck. Standard rooms sleep two, standard-plus fit a couple and a child, and the mountain suites are perfect for a family of four. Accessing the lodges is half the fun: hop into a dune buggy (drivers available 24/7) and arrive in style.
Prices: From Dh666
Looking for a romantic escape that’s out of this world? This pop-up glamping experience is made for stargazers and lovers alike. Crystal-topped tents and luxe facilities set the scene for an unforgettable night under the stars.
Price: Varies
Where: Near Dubai
