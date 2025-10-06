GOLD/FOREX
Dubai mornings need a boost? 7 fun self-care tricks you can do in 10 minutes that aren't basic

Self-care doesn’t have to be complicated, time-consuming, or Pinterest-perfect

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
These are quick, fun, slightly rebellious things that give you that little spark—the kind of self-care that actually makes Monday morning less painful.
Karolina Grabowska/ Pexels

Yes, we know. Most 'morning routine' advice as well-intentioned as it is, sounds deeply profound, perhaps too much so, for a very groggy mind at 6 am. Meditate for an hour, journal your innermost thoughts, brew herbal tea blessed by moonlight, you know the drill. Lovely in theory, but in practice? You’re half-asleep and your inbox hates you.

Here’s the good news: Self-care doesn’t have to be complicated, time-consuming, or Pinterest-perfect. You’ve got 10 minutes? That’s enough. And no, I’m not going to tell you to light a soy candle and set your intentions. These are quick, fun, slightly rebellious things that give you that little spark—the kind of self-care that actually makes Monday morning less painful.

1. A little wakeup workout, and yes, dancing helps

Start your morning with a good, vibrant song—Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, or any embarrassing track you’ll never admit you still love.Ten minutes later, you’re sweaty, awake, and 40% more convinced you can handle that morning meeting.

2) Make the fancy coffee (That won’t wreck your gut)

Skip the sad instant sludge. Go for oats, almond, or coconut milk—froth it if you’re feeling extra. Sprinkle in cinnamon (hello, blood sugar balance) or a dash of cacao powder for that antioxidant glow. Swap the sugar drizzle for a teaspoon of honey or maple syrup.

3) Delete spam like it's a sport

There is no feeling of control quite like ruthlessly unsubscribing from the 14 newsletters you swear you never signed up for. Ten minutes of digital decluttering is pure serotonin. Bonus: no more 'Dear valued customer' subject lines haunting you during lunch.

4) Do a five-minute glow up

Forget a full face of makeup or a 10-step skincare routine. Just pick one quick upgrade that makes you feel good—swipe on red lipstick, run an ice roller over your face, or throw dry shampoo into your hair like confetti.

5) Pack a snack you will actually love

You know what’s depressing? A sad, soggy desk sandwich. You know what’s not? A mid-morning snack you prepped with love (or greed). Toss some fancy cheese cubes, chocolate almonds, or even chips into your bag.

6) Write the petty list

Who says lists have to be serious? Grab a sticky note and jot down the pettiest grievances of the week—your neighbour’s lawn gnome, the coworker who types like they’re playing drums, the mystery person who keeps stealing your oat milk. Rereading it later will make you laugh harder than any motivational quote ever could.

7) Write a victory note

Now that you're done with the pettiness, before leaving the house, scribble down one tiny thing you’re proud of—'I didn’t hit snooze three times' or 'I made coffee without spilling it.' Fold it, keep it in your wallet, and pull it out later when the Monday grind hits. Instant ego boost.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
