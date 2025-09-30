7 best lipstick colours to buy in the UAE for 2025 — shades that stay trending

Swipe, smudge, or layer, here's how to get some of the best shades this Fall
Ready to give your makeup bag a major glow-up? We’ve rounded up the 7 best lipstick colours to buy in the UAE for 2025, and trust us — these shades aren’t just fleeting trends. From sultry reds that scream confidence to softer ones perfect for every day, each hue is designed to turn heads while keeping you firmly in style. Swipe, smudge, or layer — it’s time to let your lips do the talking.
Dark, decadent, and oh-so-dramatic — this lipstick is fall in a tube. The shade Black Cherry serves that rich, sultry vibe that instantly elevates even the most basic outfit (yes, even if you’re just in joggers). The formula: Lightweight, velvety, and designed to stay put through endless coffee runs an late-night shawarma stops. It’s bold without being high-maintenance — basically, your ultimate partner-in-crime for statement lips that refuse to be ignored.
The lipstick equivalent of your favourite latte order — smooth, comforting, and a little addictive. Creme In Your Coffee is that universally flattering warm pink-brown that works just as well for your 9-to-5 grind as it does for a flirty dinner date. With MAC’s iconic Cremesheen finish, it glides on like butter, gives a subtle shine, and keeps lips feeling soft instead of parched.
Meet the lipstick that’s as extra as it is elegant. Be With You is a whole mood: a dreamy muted rose with just the right dash of drama. The sculpted bullet comes etched like a piece of art (seriously, you’ll hesitate before that first swipe), but once on, the misty matte finish feels feather-light yet packs serious staying power. Bonus points: it nourishes well too..
When Rihanna calls it The MVP, she means it. This fiery, bold red owns the room. The formula is velvet-smooth, never crusty, never clingy, and designed to last through coffee runs, late-night plans, and everything in between. One swipe and you’re in your main-character era, serving fearless, flawless energy à la RiRi herself.
Blackpink’s Jennie picked this one. Speechless (462) is that effortlessly chic nude gloss that makes lips look smooth, plush, and fuller without trying too hard. The texture? Silky, never sticky. The finish? Luxe, glassy perfection that catches the light just right.
Classic, polished, and never out of style — that’s Bobbi Brown in a tube. This pink is the kind of shade that goes with everything, from boardroom chic to brunch selfies. The formula is creamy, hydrating, and smooth enough to swipe on without a mirror (yes, it’s that forgiving). It’s the lipstick that whispers sophistication while still giving you that pop of fresh, rosy charm.
Decadence in a bullet. Velvet Cherry is that sultry, deep red that might just stop traffic. With Tom Ford’s signature matte finish, this lipstick is smooth, richly pigmented, and unapologetically bold. Think old-Hollywood glamour meets modern power move — the shade you wear when you want to be remembered.
