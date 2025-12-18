GOLD/FOREX
Ras Al Khaimah Police warn of heavy fines amid rain and hailstorms

Authorities warned the public to avoid valleys (wadis) and flood-prone areas

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Authorities reminded residents that failing to follow safety instructions or engaging in risky behaviour can result in fines.
NCM

Ras Al Khaimah – Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued an urgent safety alert as heavy rain and hailstorms continue to affect the emirate, urging residents and motorists to remain cautious and follow official instructions.

Authorities warned the public to avoid valleys (wadis), flood-prone areas, and sites where rainwater collects, noting that wadis can experience sudden, dangerous flash floods even if rainfall is not visible nearby. Motorists were urged to reduce speed, maintain safe distances, and use low-beam headlights due to slippery roads and reduced visibility caused by heavy rain and blowing dust.

Stiff penalties for safety violations

RAK Police and the UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) reminded residents that failing to follow safety instructions or engaging in risky behaviour can result in fines, black points, and vehicle impoundment

Violations during rainfall carry strict penalties:

Gathering near valleys, dams, or flood zones during rainfall results in a Dh1,000 fine and 6 black points.

Entering valleys while water is flowing, regardless of the perceived danger level  , incurs a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and a 60-day vehicle impoundment

Obstructing authorities from performing their duties in traffic regulation, rescue, or emergency response during rainfall and floods leads to a Dh1,000 fine, 4 black points, and a 60-day vehicle impoundment.

Authorities stressed that these measures aim to protect lives, prevent accidents, and ensure emergency teams can operate safely.

Residents were urged to follow official updates via RAK Police social media handles (@rakpoliceghq) and remain indoors until weather conditions improve.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
