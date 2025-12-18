Ras Al Khaimah Police warn of heavy fines amid rain and hailstorms

Authorities warned the public to avoid valleys (wadis) and flood-prone areas
Ras Al Khaimah – Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued an urgent safety alert as heavy rain and hailstorms continue to affect the emirate, urging residents and motorists to remain cautious and follow official instructions.
Authorities warned the public to avoid valleys (wadis), flood-prone areas, and sites where rainwater collects, noting that wadis can experience sudden, dangerous flash floods even if rainfall is not visible nearby. Motorists were urged to reduce speed, maintain safe distances, and use low-beam headlights due to slippery roads and reduced visibility caused by heavy rain and blowing dust.
RAK Police and the UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) reminded residents that failing to follow safety instructions or engaging in risky behaviour can result in fines, black points, and vehicle impoundment
Violations during rainfall carry strict penalties:
Gathering near valleys, dams, or flood zones during rainfall results in a Dh1,000 fine and 6 black points.
Entering valleys while water is flowing, regardless of the perceived danger level , incurs a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and a 60-day vehicle impoundment
Obstructing authorities from performing their duties in traffic regulation, rescue, or emergency response during rainfall and floods leads to a Dh1,000 fine, 4 black points, and a 60-day vehicle impoundment.
Authorities stressed that these measures aim to protect lives, prevent accidents, and ensure emergency teams can operate safely.
Residents were urged to follow official updates via RAK Police social media handles (@rakpoliceghq) and remain indoors until weather conditions improve.
