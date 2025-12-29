UAE weather update: Heavy rain in Ras Al Khaimah, parts of Dubai and Fujairah

Met Office have issued yellow and amber alerts until 6pm
Dubai: Heavy rain affected several parts of the UAE on December 29, following partly cloudy conditions earlier in the day. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and amber alerts, warning residents of rainfall and advising caution, particularly in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and parts of Dubai.
According to NCM updates, moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded over key areas in the northern and eastern Emirates. In Fujairah, rain affected Masafi, Aasmah, and Murbad, while in Dubai, Al Lisaili saw significant precipitation.
Ras Al Khaimah also reported rainfall over the Masafi area. Additionally, heavy showers, accompanied by small hail, were observed on Khor Fakkan Road and the Murbad–Masafi road stretch, causing localized slippery conditions.
The NCM’s alert highlighted that cloud formation and rainfall would continue over some eastern and northern areas, with humid conditions expected to persist until 6 pm in both coastal and inland regions. Light to moderate winds are likely at times, which could affect visibility and road conditions in some areas.
Residents have been urged to follow safety measures during the rain. Authorities emphasised to drive cautiously, and remaining alert to ensure road safety.
In addition, people are advised to secure outdoor items, watch for localised flooding in low-lying areas, and monitor official updates from the NCM throughout the day.
