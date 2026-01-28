UAE weather alert: Rain in Fujairah, more showers expected in the coming hours

Cloudy conditions and rain are expected to continue till Friday
Dubai: Rain is currently pouring over Fujairah, accompanied by cold and gusty winds, as temperatures drop across the UAE. Residents are advised to stay warm and exercise caution while travelling, especially in exposed areas where winds are strong.
According to the latest update from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), several parts of the country are expected to see rainfall in the coming hours. The northern and eastern regions, in particular, may experience light to moderate showers, with occasional cloudy spells.
Tomorrow’s forecast indicates partly cloudy to cloudy skies over some northern and eastern areas, with a probability of rainfall continuing. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly during the day, providing a brief respite from the current chill. However, humidity will remain high at night and in the early hours of Friday, particularly over internal areas, contributing to a damp and cool atmosphere.
Winds across the country will vary from light to moderate, blowing from the southwest to northwest at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h. Over the sea, these winds are expected to freshen by night, reaching up to 40 km/h, making conditions rough in the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea will see slight to moderate choppiness. Mariners and sea-goers are advised to exercise caution and monitor updates regularly.
