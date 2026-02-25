The morning rush hour was punctuated by multiple crashes on Al Ittihad Street near the Al Mamzar area, causing significant tailbacks for motorists heading into Dubai. Google Maps real-time data showed a separate accident on Al Khail Road, which triggered heavy congestion passing Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

In the Al Qusais Industrial area, Damascus Street was reported as heavily congested, adding to the pressure on local bypass routes used by commercial vehicles.

In Dubai’s industrial and residential hubs, traffic remained sluggish well past the usual peak. Slow-moving queues formed on Umm Suqeim Street and along the Ras Al Khor Road stretch near Za’abeel Second. Similarly, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road saw delays through Muhaisnah, while Emirates Road experienced unusual patches of congestion near Al Khawaneej.

The industrial sectors of Sharjah were also affected, with the Sharjah Ring Road seeing heavy volumes near Industrial Area 9. Further east, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road faced its own share of heavy traffic, particularly around Industrial Area 13, as drivers attempted to merge into the southbound flow.

Meanwhile, the inter-city commute from Sharjah remained particularly challenging. Traffic slowed to a crawl on Al Wahda Street through the Al Khalidiya district, a common bottleneck for those heading toward the Dubai border.

Sharjah Police have issued a fresh warning to motorists, citing failure to follow mandatory lanes as a primary driver of traffic congestion and road accidents. According to officials, sudden lane changes, particularly at busy intersections and highway exits, continue to fuel both traffic congestion and serious road accidents across the emirate.

Police reports indicate that these improper manoeuvres are a leading cause of side-impact collisions, further stalling the flow of traffic during peak hours. Authorities have urged drivers to adhere to road markings and plan their exits well in advance to avoid last-minute swerving.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

