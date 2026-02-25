Sharjah Police blame lane violations for traffic chaos

Failure to follow road markings carries Dh400 penalty under law
Police are sounding the alarm as failure to follow mandatory lanes continues to fuel traffic congestion and road accidents across the emirate.
Sharjah Police report that sudden lane changes, particularly at intersections and highway exits, are a leading cause of side-impact collisions.
“Ignoring designated lanes disrupts traffic flow and puts motorists and other road users at serious risk,” said Major Saud Al Shaiba (left) and Captain Humaid Al Hammadi, Director of the Traffic Awareness Branch.
He highlighted that improper lane changes remain one of the most common causes of preventable accidents.
Police urge motorists to plan routes in advance, adhere to directional signs, and follow mandatory lane markings. Police noted that disciplined lane usage not only reduces congestion but also significantly lowers the likelihood of collisions, especially during peak hours.
Under Article 86 of the traffic law, failure to comply with mandatory lanes carries a Dh400 fine. Sharjah Police continue to urge all drivers to stay alert, respect road markings, and commit to safe driving practices to protect everyone on the road.
As part of its Safe Roads during Ramadan campaign, Gulf News highlights the critical importance of responsible driving during the holy month. The campaign urges motorists to stay fully attentive behind the wheel, reminding drivers that any distraction while driving is a dangerous gamble with potentially devastating consequences.