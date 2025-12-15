Sharjah Police record over 30,000 lane violations since November

Motorists, bus drivers and operators of heavy vehicles have been urged to follow the rules
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have recorded more than 30,000 violations since the launch of new regulations on designated lanes for motorcycles, delivery bikes, buses, and heavy vehicles, which came into effect on 1 November.
Sharjah Police said the violations were largely caused by drivers ignoring mandatory lanes and routes designated for different types of vehicles, in line with the Federal Traffic Law. Heavy vehicles that fail to follow the designated lanes face a fine of Dh1,500 and 12 black points under Article 8, while drivers who disregard traffic signs and instructions are fined Dh500, according to Article 70.
Sharjah Police stressed that monitoring is ongoing using smart radars, advanced cameras, and traffic patrols to ensure compliance and protect all road users.
Motorists, motorcyclists, bus drivers, and operators of heavy vehicles have been urged to follow the rules, with authorities noting that compliance enhances road safety, improves traffic flow, and creates a safer environment for everyone.
