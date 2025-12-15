GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Police record over 30,000 lane violations since November

Motorists, bus drivers and operators of heavy vehicles have been urged to follow the rules

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have recorded more than 30,000 violations since the launch of new regulations on designated lanes for motorcycles, delivery bikes, buses, and heavy vehicles, which came into effect on 1 November.

Sharjah Police said the violations were largely caused by drivers ignoring mandatory lanes and routes designated for different types of vehicles, in line with the Federal Traffic Law. Heavy vehicles that fail to follow the designated lanes face a fine of Dh1,500 and 12 black points under Article 8, while drivers who disregard traffic signs and instructions are fined Dh500, according to Article 70.

Sharjah Police stressed that monitoring is ongoing using smart radars, advanced cameras, and traffic patrols to ensure compliance and protect all road users.

Motorists, motorcyclists, bus drivers, and operators of heavy vehicles have been urged to follow the rules, with authorities noting that compliance enhances road safety, improves traffic flow, and creates a safer environment for everyone.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
