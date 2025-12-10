Dubai Police warn drivers on lane discipline after Dubai, Sharjah traffic incidents

The warning follows a period of heavy congestion this morning caused by several crashes
Dubai: Dubai Police issued a reminder on lane discipline early Wednesday, urging motorists to maintain appropriate speeds and allow faster vehicles to pass safely, following a spate of multiple-vehicle accidents that caused widespread disruption this morning across key commuter routes in Dubai and Sharjah.
The advisory, posted on X (formerly Twitter), emphasised the critical nature of staying in the correct lane in accordance with the posted speed limits, a move designed to enhance traffic flow and reduce the risk of collisions on major thoroughfares.
Real-time Google Maps traffic data indicated multiple incidents along the Sharjah Ring Road in Industrial Area 15, as well as separate collisions on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near Industrial Area 13 and Al Khan Street, also in the Industrial Area.
Meanwhile, Dubai-bound traffic was heavily impacted by crashes on both sides of the border. Google Maps data showed multiple vehicle accidents on Al Ittihad Street in the Al Mamzar area, creating significant tailbacks for commuters travelling from Sharjah into Dubai. Further incidents were logged in Dubai on Damascus Street in Al Qusais Industrial Area and Al Khaleej Street in Bur Dubai.
Abrupt lane changes and failure to keep to the right on high-speed roads are frequently cited by authorities as major contributing factors to traffic incidents and congestion across the Emirates. The police advice to "maintain your lane according to speed and allow faster vehicles to pass safely" is a cornerstone of UAE traffic law, particularly for ensuring the free flow of traffic in the designated overtaking lanes.
The timely reminder from Dubai Police highlights the continued challenge of managing traffic during peak hours across the northern Emirates. Motorists are advised to allow for considerable extra time when planning their journeys and to pay heed to all official traffic advisories as authorities work to clear the accident scenes.
