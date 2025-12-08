GOLD/FOREX
Rush hour chaos: Multiple vehicle accidents slow Sharjah-Dubai traffic

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Significant tailbacks seen on both Al Ittihad Street and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road.
Supplied

Dubai: Multiple road traffic accidents and heavy vehicle volumes created widespread congestion on Dubai and Sharjah roads during the morning rush hour on Monday, heavily impacting the flow of traffic heading into Dubai, according to real-time Google Maps data.

Dubai-bound gridlock

Traffic was particularly heavy on main arterial routes leading towards Dubai, with the most significant tailbacks reported on both Al Ittihad Street and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311).

On Al Ittihad Street, congestion was concentrated around the Al Nahda First area of Dubai, where an accident restricted lanes and slowed movement significantly for commuters travelling from Sharjah.

Meanwhile, a separate incident on Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road near Muhaisnah Third further complicated the commute. This stretch of the E311, saw extensive delays as drivers were forced to merge and proceed slowly through the affected area.

Sharjah incidents compound delays

The situation was compounded by crashes within Sharjah. Accidents were also reported on the Sharjah segment of the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road near the Industrial Area.

A separate incident was logged on Fourth Industrial Street within the same zone, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes and adding pressure to adjacent roads linking to Dubai.

Police urge public co-operation

In response to the series of incidents, Dubai Police issued an official advisory, urging drivers to exercise caution and avoid behaviour that could worsen traffic problems.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the police specifically addressed the issue of rubbernecking, tweeting: 'Avoid crowding around accident scenes; it helps keep traffic flowing smoothly and ensures emergency teams can do their job.'

This advisory underscores the critical role of public co-operation in ensuring that paramedics, fire crews, and police patrols can reach and clear accident sites swiftly.

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
