The incident occurred when a motorist suffered a sudden medical episode behind the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off course and strike a concrete barrier. Two people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious and were transported to hospital for treatment.

Dubai : Dubai Police have issued an urgent warning to motorists regarding the dangers of driving while fatigued or unwell following a serious collision on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) caused by a driver losing consciousness.

"We urge drivers to get adequate rest before driving, stay within their lane, and follow traffic safety guidance," Dubai Police added, noting that stopping as soon as fatigue sets in is essential to preventing further fatalities on the road.

Fatigue remains a primary concern for traffic authorities in the emirate, particularly for those undertaking long journeys. Police have advised motorists to take sufficient breaks and to pull over immediately if they experience dizziness or sudden exhaustion.

The force highlighted that conditions such as fluctuating blood sugar, high blood pressure, and psychological disorders can significantly impair a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely. Officials are now urging those with chronic health conditions to undergo regular medical check-ups to ensure they are fit to drive.

According to the department, traffic specialists and patrols were dispatched to the E311 to secure the site and manage the flow of vehicles while rescue teams worked to clear the wreckage.

"Losing consciousness behind the wheel is among the most dangerous causes of major accidents," Brigadier bin Suwaidan said. "A driver can lose full control within seconds, putting their own life and the lives of others at risk."

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said the crash serves as a stark reminder that even mild symptoms should not be underestimated.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.