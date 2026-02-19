Real-time data from Google Maps showed deep red congestion on key Dubai roads
Dubai: Motorists across the Dubai and Sharjah faced a difficult Thursday morning commute as a series of accidents cause significant tailbacks on major arterial roads.
The most severe disruptions were reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), and Emirates Road (E611) where a string of accidents left traffic at a near-standing crawl. Real-time data from Google Maps showed deep red congestion.
In addition to the snarl-ups on the E311, several other key routes in Dubai were heavily impacted:
Ras Al Khor Road: Slow-moving traffic was reported through Za'abeel Second, exacerbated by ongoing infrastructure works near the Nad Al Hamar intersection.
Beirut Street: Commuters experienced significant delays along the Al Qusais Industrial Area stretch.
Emirates Road (E611): Heavy congestion was observed along Aleyas, a common alternative for heavy vehicles now facing restricted daytime movement.
The situation was equally challenging for those starting their journeys in Sharjah. Al Ittihad Street saw bumper-to-bumper traffic through the Al Khalidiya District, a bottleneck that traditionally tightens as drivers funnel toward the Dubai border.
Further inland, Third Industrial Street was reported as "heavy" through Industrial Area 3, while the Sharjah stretch of the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road remained sluggish near Industrial Area 11.