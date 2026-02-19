The most severe disruptions were reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), and Emirates Road (E611) where a string of accidents left traffic at a near-standing crawl. Real-time data from Google Maps showed deep red congestion.

In addition to the snarl-ups on the E311, several other key routes in Dubai were heavily impacted:

Further inland, Third Industrial Street was reported as "heavy" through Industrial Area 3, while the Sharjah stretch of the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road remained sluggish near Industrial Area 11.

The situation was equally challenging for those starting their journeys in Sharjah. Al Ittihad Street saw bumper-to-bumper traffic through the Al Khalidiya District, a bottleneck that traditionally tightens as drivers funnel toward the Dubai border.

