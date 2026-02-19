GOLD/FOREX
Dh500 fine reminder as Sharjah Police push road safety drive

Ramadan Safe Road campaign stresses helmets, vigilance and personal responsibility

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Officials say most serious crashes stem from preventable violations.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah Police have renewed their call for all road users to uphold traffic safety, emphasising that safe roads are a shared responsibility crucial for protecting lives and enhancing community well-being.

Traffic officials noted that road safety is a key indicator of societal development. Statistics show that many serious accidents stem not from technical faults but from unsafe human behavior including violations that can be prevented through strict adherence to traffic laws.

Major Saud Al Shaiba, from the Traffic Awareness Department at Sharjah Police, explained that the campaign focuses on strengthening community awareness. “Even minor violations or momentary negligence can lead to serious accidents within seconds,” he said, stressing vigilance and compliance at all times.

Captain Humaid Al Hammadi, Director of the Traffic Awareness Branch, highlighted that enforcement alone is not enough. “Safety begins with the individual. Respect for traffic laws is the most effective way to protect lives and prevent tragedies,” he added.

Sharjah Police also highlighted common motorcycle and bicycle violations under Article 81 of the Federal Traffic Law. Riders failing to wear a safety helmet face a Dh500 fine and four black points, while passengers face the same penalties. Officials stressed that helmets dramatically reduce the risk of severe head injuries and fatalities.

The campaign will continue through field awareness programmes and media outreach, with the goal of fostering a lasting culture of traffic responsibility across the emirate.

As part of its Safe Roads during Ramadan campaign, Gulf News highlights the critical importance of responsible driving during the holy month. The campaign urges motorists to stay fully attentive behind the wheel, reminding drivers that any distraction while driving is a dangerous gamble with potentially devastating consequences.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
