Dh500 fine reminder as Sharjah Police push road safety drive

Major Saud Al Shaiba, from the Traffic Awareness Department at Sharjah Police, explained that the campaign focuses on strengthening community awareness. “Even minor violations or momentary negligence can lead to serious accidents within seconds,” he said, stressing vigilance and compliance at all times.

Captain Humaid Al Hammadi, Director of the Traffic Awareness Branch, highlighted that enforcement alone is not enough. “Safety begins with the individual. Respect for traffic laws is the most effective way to protect lives and prevent tragedies,” he added.

As part of its Safe Roads during Ramadan campaign, Gulf News highlights the critical importance of responsible driving during the holy month. The campaign urges motorists to stay fully attentive behind the wheel, reminding drivers that any distraction while driving is a dangerous gamble with potentially devastating consequences.

