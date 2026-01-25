GOLD/FOREX
Transport

Ride safe or face penalties: Ajman Police issue motorcycle safety warning

Riders reminded to stay licensed, avoid phone use, keep bikes roadworthy

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Authorities highlight key rules on licensing, distractions, and vehicle maintenance under road safety campaign.
Gulf News archives

Ajman Police General Headquarters have reiterated key safety and legal requirements for motorcycle riders across the emirate, stressing that compliance is essential to protect both riders and other road users.

The awareness drive, launched under the theme “Towards a Safe Road for All Its Users,” outlines mandatory standards that apply to all types of motorcycles, from delivery scooters to high-performance sport bikes.

Licensing and registration

Police said riders must hold a valid driving licence for the correct motorcycle category. The vehicle must also be properly registered. Driving without the appropriate licence or with expired registration constitutes a traffic offence and may result in fines and penalties.

Strict adherence to traffic laws

Motorcyclists are required to fully comply with traffic regulations, including:

  • Observing posted speed limits

  • Obeying traffic signals and road signs

  • Respecting right-of-way rules, particularly at intersections

Ajman police noted that violations significantly increase the risk of serious accidents.

No distractions while riding

Ajman Police warned against the use of mobile phones or handheld devices while riding. Motorcycles require constant balance and full concentration, and distractions can sharply reduce reaction time.

Ensuring roadworthiness

Riders are urged to carry out regular technical checks to ensure their motorcycles are safe for the road. Key components include:

  • Brakes and tyres

  • Headlights, indicators and rear lights

  • Side mirrors for full visibility

Mechanical defects, police said, remain a contributing factor in many traffic incidents.

Safe and predictable manoeuvres

Motorcyclists have also been advised to avoid sudden lane changes, improper crossings and weaving between vehicles. Such manoeuvres make it difficult for other drivers to anticipate movement and increase collision risks.

Riders are additionally encouraged to wear full protective gear, including helmets and reflective clothing, to further reduce the severity of injuries in the event of an accident.

Ajman Police stressed that the campaign is part of broader efforts to reduce traffic fatalities and enhance road safety across the emirate.

