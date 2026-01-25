Ride safe or face penalties: Ajman Police issue motorcycle safety warning

Riders reminded to stay licensed, avoid phone use, keep bikes roadworthy
Ajman Police General Headquarters have reiterated key safety and legal requirements for motorcycle riders across the emirate, stressing that compliance is essential to protect both riders and other road users.
The awareness drive, launched under the theme “Towards a Safe Road for All Its Users,” outlines mandatory standards that apply to all types of motorcycles, from delivery scooters to high-performance sport bikes.
Police said riders must hold a valid driving licence for the correct motorcycle category. The vehicle must also be properly registered. Driving without the appropriate licence or with expired registration constitutes a traffic offence and may result in fines and penalties.
Motorcyclists are required to fully comply with traffic regulations, including:
Observing posted speed limits
Obeying traffic signals and road signs
Respecting right-of-way rules, particularly at intersections
Ajman police noted that violations significantly increase the risk of serious accidents.
Ajman Police warned against the use of mobile phones or handheld devices while riding. Motorcycles require constant balance and full concentration, and distractions can sharply reduce reaction time.
Riders are urged to carry out regular technical checks to ensure their motorcycles are safe for the road. Key components include:
Brakes and tyres
Headlights, indicators and rear lights
Side mirrors for full visibility
Mechanical defects, police said, remain a contributing factor in many traffic incidents.
Motorcyclists have also been advised to avoid sudden lane changes, improper crossings and weaving between vehicles. Such manoeuvres make it difficult for other drivers to anticipate movement and increase collision risks.
Riders are additionally encouraged to wear full protective gear, including helmets and reflective clothing, to further reduce the severity of injuries in the event of an accident.
Ajman Police stressed that the campaign is part of broader efforts to reduce traffic fatalities and enhance road safety across the emirate.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox