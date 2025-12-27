Drivers urged to follow trailer safety rules to avoid fines and ensure road safety
As part of the “Our Winter is Safe and Fun” initiative, Abu Dhabi Police have issued a reminder to drivers to follow all safety regulations when transporting bicycles in trailers.
The Traffic Directorate and Security Patrols emphasised that compliance with safety standards is essential to protect both drivers and other road users.
Authorities outlined specific rules for trailers of all types and sizes:
Trailers must have a rear number plate, serving as a third plate.
Trailers must be equipped with lights, warning signals, and reflective stickers.
Drivers must stay in the rightmost lane at all times.
Trailer dimensions should not exceed 260 cm in width or the length of the towing vehicle.
Abu Dhabi Police highlighted fines under the Federal Traffic Law for non-compliance:
Dh1,000 for towing a trailer unsafely (Article 96).
Dh500 for absence of rear or side lighting on the trailer (Article 97).
Dh400 for actions that may obscure vehicle license plates (Article 27B).
The police emphasised that they will intensify traffic oversight and take legal action against vehicles that fail to meet trailer safety standards. Drivers are urged to follow the rules carefully, ensuring the safety of both their own vehicle and other road users.
The reminder comes as part of Abu Dhabi’s broader push to reduce accidents and promote safe winter travel. Authorities called on all residents and visitors to prioritise road safety, particularly when towing trailers with bicycles.
