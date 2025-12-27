GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Up to Dh1,000 fine: Abu Dhabi Police warn on bicycle trailer safety

Drivers urged to follow trailer safety rules to avoid fines and ensure road safety

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Drivers urged to follow rules on lights, reflective signs, and trailer dimensions to avoid penalties.
Drivers urged to follow rules on lights, reflective signs, and trailer dimensions to avoid penalties.
Abu Dhabi Police

As part of the “Our Winter is Safe and Fun” initiative, Abu Dhabi Police have issued a reminder to drivers to follow all safety regulations when transporting bicycles in trailers.

The Traffic Directorate and Security Patrols emphasised that compliance with safety standards is essential to protect both drivers and other road users.

Trailer safety requirements

Authorities outlined specific rules for trailers of all types and sizes:

  • Trailers must have a rear number plate, serving as a third plate.

  • Trailers must be equipped with lights, warning signals, and reflective stickers.

  • Drivers must stay in the rightmost lane at all times.

  • Trailer dimensions should not exceed 260 cm in width or the length of the towing vehicle.

Penalties for violations

Abu Dhabi Police highlighted fines under the Federal Traffic Law for non-compliance:

  • Dh1,000 for towing a trailer unsafely (Article 96).

  • Dh500 for absence of rear or side lighting on the trailer (Article 97).

  • Dh400 for actions that may obscure vehicle license plates (Article 27B).

Commitment to enforcement

The police emphasised that they will intensify traffic oversight and take legal action against vehicles that fail to meet trailer safety standards. Drivers are urged to follow the rules carefully, ensuring the safety of both their own vehicle and other road users.

Safety first message

The reminder comes as part of Abu Dhabi’s broader push to reduce accidents and promote safe winter travel. Authorities called on all residents and visitors to prioritise road safety, particularly when towing trailers with bicycles.

Related Topics:
traffi finesUAE traffic finesAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In a public advisory, the office called on motorists to adhere to revised speed limits.

Unstable weather: Safety advisory issued in Abu Dhabi

1m read
Drunk driver ordered to pay Dh30,000 to delivery rider

Drunk driver ordered to pay Dh30,000 to delivery rider

2m read
Drivers urged to stay cautious and follow the new 80 kmph limit.

UAE issues red, yellow fog alerts; lowers speed limit

2m read
Never use a mobile phone while driving.

These simple rules can prevent serious road accidents

1m read