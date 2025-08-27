Drivers are urged to stay alert and create a clear path for emergency vehicles
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Police launched a six-month awareness campaign in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and other partners, urging drivers to give way to emergency vehicles.
The campaign, which began in May, aims to save lives, protect emergency responders, and strengthen road safety across the emirate.
Don’t Hesitate – Give Way Immediately Campaign
Named 'Don’t Hesitate – Give Way Immediately', the campaign educates drivers on traffic laws regarding emergency vehicles and highlights the fines for non-compliance. Through media outreach and educational activities, it encourages responsible driving habits while supporting the critical work of emergency responders.
By ensuring emergency vehicles reach their destinations without delay, the initiative contributes to Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to maintain its status as one of the safest cities in the world, reinforcing collective responsibility and road safety awareness.
How emergency vehicles pass through traffic
On main roads: Emergency vehicles use the leftmost lane.
In case of congestion: Emergency vehicles use the road shoulder, if available.
On internal roads: Emergency vehicles weave between.
At intersections: If the emergency vehicle arrives during a red light, stop before the intersection line and wait until the vehicle passes.
At roundabouts and U-turns: Emergency vehicles enter the roundabout cautiously, without turning against traffic, and move to the right if needed.
On roads with multiple lanes: Emergency vehicles use the space in the middle of the road to pass through.
General tips for drivers
Stay calm and avoid sudden moves; use indicators to signal intentions.
Never drive on the road shoulder; it is strictly for emergency vehicles.
Do not tailgate or follow emergency vehicles.
Do not run red lights after an emergency vehicle has passed; always follow traffic rules.
Coordinate with other drivers to create a clear path for emergency vehicles.
Stay alert by closing windows and lowering music to hear sirens clearly.
Legal consequences for non-compliance
Under UAE traffic law, failing to give priority to emergency vehicles can result in:
A Dh3,000 fine
30-day vehicle impoundment
Six black points on the driver’s license
Abu Dhabi Police emphasised that these penalties reflect the seriousness of obstructing emergency vehicles and the potential consequences for lives at risk.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox