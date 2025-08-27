On main roads: Emergency vehicles use the leftmost lane.

In case of congestion: Emergency vehicles use the road shoulder, if available.

On internal roads: Emergency vehicles weave between.

At intersections: If the emergency vehicle arrives during a red light, stop before the intersection line and wait until the vehicle passes.

At roundabouts and U-turns: Emergency vehicles enter the roundabout cautiously, without turning against traffic, and move to the right if needed.