Find out the fines, black points, and when to use high beams safely
Dubai: If you are driving in the UAE after sunset, keeping your headlights switched on is more than just a safety measure, it is the law. Failing to do so can lead to fines and black points on your driving record.
Under UAE traffic rules, drivers must use their vehicle lights:
Between sunset and sunrise, and
During low-visibility conditions such as fog or heavy rain.
Ignoring this rule is considered a traffic violation, and authorities across the country are actively enforcing it.
The official penalty for driving without headlights at night is:
Dh500 fine
Four black points on the driving licence
If the violation involves faulty or non-working headlights, the fine can reach Dh400 with six black points.
Driving without headlights not only puts you at risk of a fine but also endangers you and other road users. Headlights improve visibility, help other drivers see your vehicle, and are essential in preventing accidents at night or during poor weather.
On the other hand, anyone who has driven on a dark, narrow lane knows how blinding it can feel when an oncoming vehicle suddenly flashes its high beam. While high beams help motorists see further ahead, using them incorrectly can be dangerous and disorienting for other drivers.
According to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) light motor vehicle handbook, there are only two situations where you should switch to a high beam:
Unlit highways – You can use high beams when driving on highways that do not have street lighting. However, they should not be used in areas that are already well lit.
Low visibility – High beams may be used when visibility is too poor to drive safely, such as in very dark or unclear conditions.
Because high beams can impair the vision of other drivers, motorists are advised to switch back to low beams when another vehicle is within sight. It’s also important to dip your headlights when approaching a vehicle from behind, to avoid dazzling the driver ahead.
