Unlicensed drivers face fines up to Dh100,000 in Ajman

The campaign, led by the Traffic and Patrols Department, focuses on the dangers of unlicensed driving — a violation that officials say threatens not only the driver’s safety but also that of everyone on the road.

“Our goal is not just to penalise violators but to raise awareness — especially among young drivers — about the consequences of unlicensed driving,” he said. “We urge everyone to respect the law, value their lives, and think of others on the road.”

Lt. Col. Al Khaja stressed that anyone caught driving without a license will face strict legal action. He described the offence as one of the more serious traffic violations, adding that patrols will be intensified throughout the campaign to identify offenders.

He explained that while tourists and visitors may drive in the UAE with an approved international license, residents are required by law to hold a UAE-issued driving license. Once an individual obtains a residence visa, their foreign or international license is no longer valid for driving within the country.

“Driving without a valid license is not just a traffic offence — it’s a serious risk to public safety,” Lt. Col. Al Khaja said. “A driver’s license is proof that an individual has received proper training and understands the laws designed to keep our roads safe.”

If you are found driving without a valid driving license — or using a license that does not authorize you to operate the type of vehicle you’re driving — you may face the following penalties:

