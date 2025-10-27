Unlicensed drivers face fines up to Dh100,000 in Ajman

Ajman Police stressed that driving without a license is a serious violation
Ajman: The Ajman Police have launched a two-month awareness drive urging motorists to stop driving without a valid license — a move aimed at reducing road accidents and promoting a culture of responsibility behind the wheel.
The campaign, led by the Traffic and Patrols Department, focuses on the dangers of unlicensed driving — a violation that officials say threatens not only the driver’s safety but also that of everyone on the road.
Lieutenant Colonel Fouad Al Khaja, Head of the Traffic and Patrols Section at Ajman Police, said the campaign underscores the force’s commitment to protecting lives through education and enforcement.
“Driving without a valid license is not just a traffic offence — it’s a serious risk to public safety,” Lt. Col. Al Khaja said. “A driver’s license is proof that an individual has received proper training and understands the laws designed to keep our roads safe.”
He explained that while tourists and visitors may drive in the UAE with an approved international license, residents are required by law to hold a UAE-issued driving license. Once an individual obtains a residence visa, their foreign or international license is no longer valid for driving within the country.
Lt. Col. Al Khaja stressed that anyone caught driving without a license will face strict legal action. He described the offence as one of the more serious traffic violations, adding that patrols will be intensified throughout the campaign to identify offenders.
“Our goal is not just to penalise violators but to raise awareness — especially among young drivers — about the consequences of unlicensed driving,” he said. “We urge everyone to respect the law, value their lives, and think of others on the road.”
The campaign comes as part of Ajman Police’s broader efforts to enhance traffic culture, prevent accidents, and make roads safer for all users.
According to the Ministry of Interior, Ajman recorded 24,480 violations for driving without a valid license — a figure police say highlights the urgency of addressing the problem.
Ajman Police stressed that driving without a license is a serious violation that endangers lives and reflects a lack of proper training. “Unlicensed driving exposes motorists to legal consequences and poses a real danger to road users,” the force said in a statement.
Under UAE law, drivers must hold a valid license for their vehicle category _whether it’s a car, motorcycle, or heavy truck _ and carry it at all times. The two-month campaign combines awareness and enforcement to promote responsible driving and prevent road accidents.
According to UAE’s new traffic law, Federal Decree-Law No. (14) of 2024 on Traffic Regulation, took effect on March 29.
If you are found driving without a valid driving license — or using a license that does not authorize you to operate the type of vehicle you’re driving — you may face the following penalties:
For a first offence: Up to three months in jail and/or a fine between Dh5,000 and Dh50,000.
For repeat offences: Imprisonment of at least three months and/or a fine ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000.
If you caught driving with a foreign driving licence that is not recognised by the authorities, you could face:
A fine ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh10,000 for a first-time offence.
For repeat offences, penalties increase to imprisonment of at least three months and/or a fine between Dh5,000 and Dh50,000.
