GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dh1,000 fine in UAE: Abu Dhabi Police warn against stopping in the middle of the road

Safe driving measures vital to prevent accidents, authorities stress

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to avoid stopping on roads during emergencies
Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to avoid stopping on roads during emergencies

Abu Dhabi: The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police, as part of its ongoing Road Safety Campaign, has urged drivers to avoid stopping in the middle of the road under any circumstances.

Motorists are advised to head to the nearest exit or safe area to protect their safety and that of other road users, and to prevent serious accidents and traffic disruptions.

Minor accidents: Move vehicles and report

Colonel Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balushi of the Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols stressed that drivers involved in minor traffic accidents must move their vehicles to the nearest safe parking spot. Authorities also recommended using an official app to report accidents and plan assistance.

Penalties for illegal stops

Drivers who stop in the middle of the road without justification could face a Dh1,000 fine, 6 traffic points under Article 56, and a Dh500 fine for obstructing traffic under Article 98.

Handling sudden vehicle malfunctions

In case of sudden vehicle malfunctions or unexpected road obstacles, motorists should:

  • Move off the road when possible

  • Use the right shoulder only if absolutely necessary

  • Place four warning signs before heading to the nearest safe exit

Stay focused and alert to prevent accidents

Colonel Al Balushi urged drivers to remain focused, avoid distractions, and be alert to signals of vehicle malfunction. Neglecting these precautions can lead to accidents, often resulting in injuries or fatalities.

General safe driving practices

He also emphasised adhering to speed limits, using traffic signals to guide other drivers, and maintaining a safe distance between vehicles to ensure overall road safety.

Related Topics:
traffi finesUAE traffic finesAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The system uses sensors and AI-enabled cameras to monitor traffic flow in real time.

AI-driven smart traffic lights to combat congestion

2m read
How to give way to emergency vehicles in Abu Dhabi

How to give way to emergency vehicles in Abu Dhabi

2m read
From speed limits to seatbelt checks, here are the key rules drivers must follow when entering Abu Dhabi.

Driving to Abu Dhabi? Know these traffic rules

3m read
Find the latest information on UAE road closures and alternative routes for ongoing infrastructure and metro projects. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

UAE road closures this weekend you need to know

3m read