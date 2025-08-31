Safe driving measures vital to prevent accidents, authorities stress
Abu Dhabi: The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police, as part of its ongoing Road Safety Campaign, has urged drivers to avoid stopping in the middle of the road under any circumstances.
Motorists are advised to head to the nearest exit or safe area to protect their safety and that of other road users, and to prevent serious accidents and traffic disruptions.
Colonel Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balushi of the Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols stressed that drivers involved in minor traffic accidents must move their vehicles to the nearest safe parking spot. Authorities also recommended using an official app to report accidents and plan assistance.
Drivers who stop in the middle of the road without justification could face a Dh1,000 fine, 6 traffic points under Article 56, and a Dh500 fine for obstructing traffic under Article 98.
In case of sudden vehicle malfunctions or unexpected road obstacles, motorists should:
Move off the road when possible
Use the right shoulder only if absolutely necessary
Place four warning signs before heading to the nearest safe exit
Colonel Al Balushi urged drivers to remain focused, avoid distractions, and be alert to signals of vehicle malfunction. Neglecting these precautions can lead to accidents, often resulting in injuries or fatalities.
He also emphasised adhering to speed limits, using traffic signals to guide other drivers, and maintaining a safe distance between vehicles to ensure overall road safety.
