Abu Dhabi Police launch winter safety campaign for e-scooter riders

New campaign targets e-scooter safety on Abu Dhabi Corniche
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have launched a targeted road-safety awareness campaign for electric scooter users along the Abu Dhabi Corniche, as part of the wider ‘Safe and Enjoyable’ winter campaign, aimed at promoting responsible riding and reducing accidents during the peak outdoor season.
The campaign, led by the Abu Dhabi Police in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Mobility, focuses on reinforcing compliance with traffic laws and safe-riding practices amid the growing popularity of electric scooters as a modern mode of transport.
Abu Dhabi Police said the initiative seeks to raise awareness among riders about legal requirements and road regulations through on-site guidance and safety advice, helping to protect lives and property and curb traffic injuries and collisions linked to improper scooter use.
Brigadier Suhail Sayah Al Mazrouei, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the campaign is part of an integrated strategy adopted by Abu Dhabi Police to reduce traffic accidents and enhance road safety, particularly in light of the expanding use of electric scooters across the emirate.
He stressed the importance of riders’ full adherence to traffic laws and regulations to ensure their own safety and that of other road users.
Meanwhile, Colonel Suhail Faraj Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director of the Patrols Affairs Department, said field teams focused on monitoring riders’ compliance with safety requirements, including wearing protective helmets and using designated lanes, in addition to identifying and addressing violations that pose risks to public safety.
Abu Dhabi Police reaffirmed their commitment to continuing such awareness initiatives on a regular basis, as part of broader efforts to foster a culture of traffic safety, raise awareness among electric scooter users, and contribute to a safer road environment for all members of the community in the emirate.
