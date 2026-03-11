Dubai: Flights to and from the UAE have continued operating through what aviation authorities call safe air corridors, even while large parts of regional airspace face restrictions linked to geopolitical tensions. These corridors allow aircraft to travel through designated sections of airspace that aviation authorities have assessed as secure enough to maintain limited flight operations.

“The capacity as of today, based on the emergency routes available, is 48 flights per hour with a possibility of increasing this figure at a later stage, according to the latest development and security ratings and measures,” the minister said.

