Ajman Police step up road safety drive for delivery riders

During the programme, instructors highlighted the main causes of accidents involving delivery motorcycles and shared guidance on safe riding during different weather conditions. Riders were also urged to remain alert and fully focused while on the road, supporting the campaign’s broader goal of reducing traffic accidents and enhancing community safety and quality of life.

Officials said the lectures aimed to promote safe driving practices and strengthen riders’ commitment to traffic laws, noting that delivery riders are among the most frequent users of the road network. Participants were reminded of the importance of adhering to speed limits, wearing protective helmets and reflective safety vests, and ensuring their motorcycles are roadworthy by checking tyres and brakes before starting their journeys.

The initiative forms part of the main traffic campaign, “Towards a safe road for all its users,” and comes as an extension of ongoing pedestrian safety efforts led by the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police General Headquarters. The sessions targeted riders employed by major delivery service providers, including Talabat, Makkah Pharmacy and Deliveroo, among others.

