Scooter rider critically injured in Naif crash; Dubai Police warn against wrong-way driving

Authorities say driving against traffic is a leading cause of deadly collisions

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Scooter crash highlights dangers of wrong-way driving

Dubai Police have renewed their warning against driving against the flow of traffic after a scooter rider was critically injured in a collision in the Naif area.

The accident occurred on an internal road when the rider was travelling against traffic, colliding head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said driving against traffic — by cars, motorcycles, or electric scooters — poses a direct threat to lives and remains a leading cause of fatal accidents.

“Driving in the wrong direction increases the risk of deadly head-on collisions, endangers drivers and pedestrians, disrupts traffic flow, and leads to serious human and material losses,” he said.

Immediate response and safety warning

Dubai Police’s Command and Control Room received the report and dispatched traffic patrols and ambulance teams immediately. Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that compliance with traffic laws is vital, warning that reckless behaviour can have severe consequences for all road users.

The force added that it will continue traffic awareness campaigns and take strict legal action against violators to enhance road safety and protect the community.

