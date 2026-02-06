GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

UAE traffic alert: Abu Dhabi road closures this weekend

Motorists are advised to plan their routes and follow diversion signs to avoid delays.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
AD Mobility shared maps showing affected lanes, with red-marked lanes set for closure.
AD Mobility shared maps showing affected lanes, with red-marked lanes set for closure.

Abu Dhabi motorists are being warned of multiple road closures this week due to ongoing city works and the UAE Tour Women 2026 cycling championship. Drivers are advised to plan their routes and follow diversion signs to avoid delays.

Abu Dhabi Mobility announces road closures

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has confirmed temporary closures on key streets in the capital:

Partial closures:

  • Sweihan Road (E20): Saturday, February 7, to Monday, February 16, 2026

  • Shakhbout bin Sultan Street and Al Bateen Street: Sunday, February 8, to Monday, February 9, 2026

The authority also posted maps highlighting affected lanes—red-marked lanes will be closed, while green-marked lanes will remain open.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, allow extra travel time, and plan their journeys accordingly.

Park and Ride locations

The Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced designated Park & Ride locations to help ease traffic congestion during the Open Masters Games 2026 on Friday, February 6.

Motorists attending the event are encouraged to use these facilities to avoid traffic delays and ensure smooth access to key venues across the city. Drivers are advised to follow signage to Park & Ride sites and allow extra travel time while travelling to and from the event.

UAE Tour Women 2026 brings rolling closures

Abu Dhabi will host a stage of the 4th UAE Tour Women cycling championship on Saturday, February 7. The event, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in collaboration with UCI Cycling, features 120 elite female cyclists from 20 international teams competing across four stages in the UAE.

Key closures for the race:

  • Saadiyat Island to Marina Mall: Rolling closures on race day, Saturday, February 7

  • Sweihan Road (E20): Partial closure from Saturday, February 7, to Monday, February 16

  • Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street and Al Bateen Street: Partial closure from Sunday, February 8, to Monday, February 9

  • King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and Khamis Bin Zaal Al Rumaithi Street: Full closure on Saturday, February 7

The UAE Tour Women 2026 began on Thursday, February 5, from Al Mirfa to Madinat Zayed, with the finale on Sunday, February 8, covering a 156-kilometre route from Al Ain’s Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium and finishing with the challenging Jebel Hafeet climb.

Motorists urged to plan ahead

Drivers are advised to follow all posted diversion routes, allow extra travel time, and expect traffic adjustments during closures this weekend.

Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai will witness rolling road closures between noon and 4.30pm on Friday

UAE Tour Women 2026: Dubai road closures announced

2m read
Traffic alert: Major delays hit Dubai, Sharjah roads

Traffic alert: Major delays hit Dubai, Sharjah roads

2m read
Shakira’s Abu Dhabi performance will be part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, bringing her chart-topping global hits and high-energy live show to the UAE.

Shakira to light up Abu Dhabi soon: Dates and more info

1m read
Addressing critical water challenges in conflict zones

UAE hosts dialogue on women, children’s water access

2m read