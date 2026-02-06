UAE traffic alert: Abu Dhabi road closures this weekend

Motorists are advised to plan their routes and follow diversion signs to avoid delays.
Abu Dhabi motorists are being warned of multiple road closures this week due to ongoing city works and the UAE Tour Women 2026 cycling championship. Drivers are advised to plan their routes and follow diversion signs to avoid delays.
The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has confirmed temporary closures on key streets in the capital:
Sweihan Road (E20): Saturday, February 7, to Monday, February 16, 2026
Shakhbout bin Sultan Street and Al Bateen Street: Sunday, February 8, to Monday, February 9, 2026
The authority also posted maps highlighting affected lanes—red-marked lanes will be closed, while green-marked lanes will remain open.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, allow extra travel time, and plan their journeys accordingly.
The Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced designated Park & Ride locations to help ease traffic congestion during the Open Masters Games 2026 on Friday, February 6.
Motorists attending the event are encouraged to use these facilities to avoid traffic delays and ensure smooth access to key venues across the city. Drivers are advised to follow signage to Park & Ride sites and allow extra travel time while travelling to and from the event.
Abu Dhabi will host a stage of the 4th UAE Tour Women cycling championship on Saturday, February 7. The event, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in collaboration with UCI Cycling, features 120 elite female cyclists from 20 international teams competing across four stages in the UAE.
Saadiyat Island to Marina Mall: Rolling closures on race day, Saturday, February 7
Sweihan Road (E20): Partial closure from Saturday, February 7, to Monday, February 16
Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street and Al Bateen Street: Partial closure from Sunday, February 8, to Monday, February 9
King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and Khamis Bin Zaal Al Rumaithi Street: Full closure on Saturday, February 7
The UAE Tour Women 2026 began on Thursday, February 5, from Al Mirfa to Madinat Zayed, with the finale on Sunday, February 8, covering a 156-kilometre route from Al Ain’s Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium and finishing with the challenging Jebel Hafeet climb.
Drivers are advised to follow all posted diversion routes, allow extra travel time, and expect traffic adjustments during closures this weekend.
