Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of Tunb Al Kubra Street

Tunb Al Kubra Street to close to traffic in Abu Dhabi until Monday
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced a temporary road closure on Tunb Al Kubra Street, affecting traffic heading towards Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street.
According to the advisory, the closure will remain in place until Monday, 2 February 2026, at 6am, and applies to a specific section of the road near the Musaffah Bridge area.
Alternative routes will remain open to ensure traffic flow, and motorists are urged to plan their journeys in advance.
Such closures have become a regular feature of Abu Dhabi’s urban landscape, due to ongoing infrastructure upgrades across the capital.
Authorities routinely implement temporary road diversions as part of wider programmes to improve traffic efficiency, enhance safety and accommodate long-term growth.
While the measures can cause short-term disruption, they are designed to minimise congestion and ensure that works are carried out with limited impact on daily commuting, particularly during off-peak hours.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
