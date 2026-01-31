Abu Dhabi launches art customs duty waiver programme to attract global collectors

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi’s cultural vision has always been rooted in stewardship, excellence, and a belief in the transformative power of art. This programme reflects our commitment to creating an environment defined by strong governance, scientific expertise, and responsible oversight, where significant artworks are preserved with integrity and made accessible for research and cultural dialogue. By establishing a clear policy framework grounded in transparency and accountability, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its role as a global crossroads for culture, knowledge, and creative collaboration.”