BUSINESS
Abu Dhabi to cover hotel costs for stranded guests

DCT Abu Dhabi directs hotels to extend stays and cover extra costs

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi moves to protect stranded hotel guests.
WAM

Dubai: Abu Dhabi authorities have instructed hotels across the emirate to extend the stays of guests who are unable to travel due to the current circumstances, with the government confirming it will cover the cost of the additional nights.

The directive was issued through a formal circular by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi to hotel operators, signalling a coordinated response to protect international visitors and prevent travellers from being left without accommodation.

Stay extensions until departure

The circular referenced Law No. 8 of 2018, which established the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and granted it the mandate to develop and oversee the emirate's tourism sector.

“In light of the current circumstances and given that some guests have reached their check out date but are unable to travel for reasons beyond their control, you are kindly requested to extend their stay until they are able to depart,” the circular stated.

Hotels were instructed to allow affected guests to remain in their rooms beyond their original booking dates if they are unable to leave the country.

Government to bear additional costs

The department confirmed that the financial burden of extended stays will not fall on guests or hotel operators.

“The cost of the extended stay will be covered by DCT Abu Dhabi,” the circular said.

Hotels were asked to submit all related invoices directly to the department via the dedicated email address bcmoperations@dctabudhabi.ae.

For further clarification, properties were advised to contact the Business Continuity Team on 026576283.

The directive ensures that visitors are not required to vacate accommodation during a period when travel options remain uncertain, easing immediate financial pressure on travellers who may otherwise face unexpected expenses.

By absorbing the cost of extended stays, authorities have moved to stabilise the hospitality sector while protecting the emirate’s reputation as a safe and reliable destination for international visitors.

Nivetha Dayanand
Assistant Business Editor
