Hotels lock room rates and offer flexible bookings as travel disruptions affect passengers
Dubai: Hotels across the UAE say they are prioritising guest safety, stable pricing, and flexible bookings as travel disruptions affect passengers across the region.
Several hotel groups said they are closely monitoring the evolving situation and working with authorities to ensure operations continue smoothly while supporting travellers whose journeys have been disrupted.
Hotel groups Gulf News reached out to said wellbeing of hotel customers and staff remains its top priority.
Tim Cordon, COO, Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia Pacific of Radisson Hotel Group, said, “At our core, we are in the business of looking after people. That is what we do first and foremost, and it is exactly what we are continuing to do now.”
Cordon added, “We recognise that recent developments have led to flight cancellations, delays, and uncertainty for many travellers. During this time, our focus has been on responding with empathy, flexibility, and care, ensuring guests feel supported at every step.”
The hotel group added that it is working with authorities across its markets and welcomed the swift response of governments, including the UAE.
Hotels said they are taking steps to ensure pricing remains fair despite the travel disruptions.
Cordon said Radisson Hotel Group has locked existing room rates to avoid sudden price increases.
“From the outset, we took the decision to lock in existing room rates to ensure consistency and prevent any form of profiteering. Our approach has been clear: to welcome all guests, provide reassurance, and maintain fair and responsible pricing while carefully managing occupancy.”
Travellers affected by disruptions can also access flexible options, including amendments, cancellations and refunds where applicable.
Hospitality operators say contingency plans are in place to keep hotels running smoothly.
Victor Abou Ghanem, CEO of Story Hospitality, said the UAE remains a safe and stable destination.
“Even in periods of regional tension, Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates remain among the safest and most stable destinations globally, and that is the foundation of our business continuity,” said Ghanem.
“We are currently combining robust contingency planning with flexible staffing, diversified source markets, and strong partnerships with owners to keep operations running as smoothly as this temporary situation allows,” he added.
He said hotels are maintaining clear communication with guests while adjusting sales strategies as flight routes continue to shift.
“In the short term, our focus is on clear communication with guests, protecting the on-property experience, and adjusting our sales mix as flight routes keep shifting. Medium term, we lean on data and AI-driven revenue tools to rebalance demand, optimise distribution and control costs.”
Hotels say periods of travel uncertainty often lead to more residents choosing local holidays.
According to Ghanem, early interest has already been seen at its UAE properties.
“When there is uncertainty around regional airspace or flight schedules, we typically see more residents choosing to ‘holiday at home’. In our UAE portfolio, so far, we have noticed stronger interest in staycations at our hotel, Al Maya Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, as it´s a secluded, relaxed out-of-the-city destination. We are expecting to receive more as the new holiday break dates approach.”
However, the company noted that domestic tourism alone cannot fully replace international arrivals.
“Domestic and regional tourism are important shock absorbers, but they do not fully replace international arrivals.”
Hotels say pricing strategies are being managed carefully to balance occupancy and long-term value.
“In this kind of environment, responsible pricing is critical. We are not in a race to the bottom. Our approach is to protect the integrity of our rates where demand is solid, while using very targeted offers on specific dates or room types where we see genuine softness. The goal is sustainable profitability, not short-term volume at any cost.”
Operators added that they may prioritise keeping hotels active on particularly disrupted dates, while protecting long-term positioning.
Hotels also said they are working with airline partners to assist passengers affected by travel disruptions.
“When flight patterns are affected, we work closely with selected carriers and travel partners to accommodate distressed passengers where we have availability, always within clear commercial and service frameworks. Since the conflict started, we have been able to host in The H Dubai several passengers affected and a full crew,” said Ghanem.
The company said its properties remain ready to support the wider travel ecosystem, including transit passengers and families whose journeys have been unexpectedly extended.
Meanwhile, InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay said it has prepared a makeshift emergency shelter in its basement parking facility as a precaution.
The space has been created to support the local community if protection is required during the current situation.
“Our focus is entirely on preparedness and ensuring we are ready to support our neighbours should the need arise,” said Mohamed Mahmoud, Cluster General Manager of InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay.
“This initiative is a testament to the resilience of the Dubai and UAE community. It is a time to show how people come together in times of need, and we are proud to offer a sanctuary that reflects that spirit of unity.”
The hotel said the facility is open not only to guests but also to members of the public who may need a safe place in the Business Bay area.
Hotels said they will continue to monitor developments closely while remaining in contact with authorities and focusing on guest safety and support.