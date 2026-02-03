GOLD/FOREX
Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah emerge as top UAE destinations this year

UAE sees surge in bookings from Germany, Switzerland, South Korea and Canada

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
The surge in tourism is largely driven by holidaymakers prioritising hotel experiences, with Dubai leading the pack in advance hotel bookings. Dubai skyline photo.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah are set to be the UAE’s most sought-after destinations for international travellers in 2026, according to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Report.

The surge is largely driven by holidaymakers prioritising hotel experiences, with Dubai leading the pack in advance hotel bookings, showing an 89.7% increase compared to 2024.

Travellers from Germany, Switzerland, Canada, and South Korea are increasingly seeking destinations that offer a mix of comfort, culture, and unique experiences. Sharjah, for example, has seen a 101% rise in searches from German tourists, drawn by its heritage sites, beaches, and the availability of low-cost flights. Swiss travellers have also shown strong interest, with searches up by 99% compared to 2024.

Key factors

Dubai’s appeal is further boosted by seamless flight connectivity and visa-free entry for Canadian travellers, coupled with a 16% drop in travel costs compared to 2024. Abu Dhabi has become a preferred choice for South Korean tourists, benefiting from a 27% price decrease in 2025.

Skyscanner’s report reveals that hotels are playing a central role in shaping travel decisions. Around 76% of travellers said accommodation influenced their choice of destination, with Gen Z (77%) and Millennials (78%) particularly guided by hotel quality. The average length of stay is also increasing, with travellers planning six-day holidays in 2026, up from four days in 2025.

Beaches

The UAE continues to captivate visitors with world-class hotels offering private beaches, pools, and proximity to major attractions, from shopping malls to theme parks. The country is expected to draw travellers from the UK, India, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, Australia, and the Netherlands in the coming year.

Ayoub El Mamoun, travel expert at Skyscanner, said: “The UAE has always been a popular choice for international travellers thanks to its warm climate, easy connectivity, and rich culture. Hotels are at the forefront of this growth, providing family-friendly facilities and elevating the overall visitor experience. Accommodation is now a key factor in holiday decisions, making the UAE an even more attractive getaway.”

