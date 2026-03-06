Abu Dhabi hotels and attractions operating normally, says DCT

Tourism services remain steady with support for guests affected by travel disruptions
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has confirmed that all hotels, attractions and tourism experiences across the emirate are operating normally and continue to welcome visitors.
In statements to the media, the department said tourism services across Abu Dhabi remain fully operational. It added that it is working closely with relevant government entities to support visitors currently in the UAE, as well as tourism partners, employees and residents.
The department recently instructed hotels in the emirate to extend the stays of guests who are unable to travel due to current circumstances. According to a circular sent to hotel managers, guests whose check-out dates have passed but cannot travel will be allowed to stay longer until they are able to depart.
Officials said the cost of these extensions will be covered by the tourism authority to ensure visitors are supported during this period.
Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector has continued to record steady growth. According to the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, based on data from the Department of Culture and Tourism, hotels in the emirate welcomed about 5.4 million guests during the first 11 months of last year.
Total hotel revenues reached Dh7.83 billion, while the average hotel occupancy rate stood at around 81.2 per cent.
Data also showed that Abu Dhabi had 172 hotel establishments offering 34,551 hotel units as of last November.
Officials said these figures reflect progress toward the goals of the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to attract 39.3 million visitors annually, create around 178,000 jobs in the tourism sector, expand hotel capacity to 50,000 rooms and contribute Dh90 billion to the emirate’s GDP by the end of the decade.
Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism said the country continues to offer a strong tourism experience, even during regional challenges.
The ministry noted that the UAE tourism sector currently includes about 1,260 hotels and more than 40,000 companies operating across tourism-related industries.
Authorities said government entities are working closely with tourism partners, hotels and travel companies to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors while maintaining smooth travel experiences.
Officials also confirmed that emergency measures are in place to support tourists affected by flight delays or suspensions. These include coordination with embassies and diplomatic missions to help visitors return safely to their home countries.
Accommodation options, hospitality services and logistical support are also being provided in cooperation with hotel establishments and the private sector.
The ministry added that hotels, attractions and shopping centres across the UAE continue to welcome guests as usual while maintaining safety and service standards. Continuous coordination is also taking place with the General Civil Aviation Authority to monitor developments and support the gradual return of normal air traffic operations.