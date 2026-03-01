UAE flight cancellations: A guide for tourists stranded in the UAE

Earlier today, the GCAA announced that the State is bearing all hosting and accommodation costs for affected and stranded passengers. Over the past few hours, the country’s airports and national carriers have handled approximately 20,200 passengers affected by the rescheduling of certain flights. Temporary accommodation has been provided, along with meals and refreshments, in addition to facilitating rebooking procedures in line with the approved operational plans. Authorities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have directed hotels to extend stays for guests unable to depart due to current exceptional circumstances, in a coordinated move to protect international visitors affected by travel disruptions. The directives require hotels to prioritise guest welfare, ensure accommodation continuity, and avoid asking travellers to vacate rooms if they cannot leave the country or immediately cover extension costs.