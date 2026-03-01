UAE flight cancellations: A guide for tourists stranded in the UAE

Passengers are urged to follow official sources and airline updates.
Dubai: A few thousand tourists stranded in the UAE are facing uncertainty as airspace closures continue to disrupt flights in and out of the country.
UAE airports continue to remain closed amid the ongoing US-Israel offensive on Iran. The UAE was targeted by Iranians for a second day as authorities mounted a defence of the country.
Major airlines have suspended services or offered flexible rebooking and refund options, while authorities have warned that the situation remains fluid and could change at short notice.
Passengers are urged to follow official sources and airline updates. However, here is a guide for visitors stranded in the UAE:
Can I fly home right now?
No, you cannot. The UAE airspace is closed. Airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah have suspended operations until further notice. Also, airlines operating to and from the UAE have suspended flights temporarily due to regional airspace closures. Travellers are advised to check directly with their airline before going to the airport. Carriers, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, and Air Arabia, have issued advisories urging passengers to confirm flight status online. Indian carriers such as Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have also announced suspensions or schedule adjustments. If your flight is cancelled, you will not be able to travel until operations resume.
When will flights resume?
Airlines have said they will resume services once airspace restrictions are lifted and it is safe to operate. However, authorities and airlines have stressed that this is a rapidly evolving situation. Schedules may change at short notice depending on developments. There is no fixed timeline beyond the latest suspension dates announced by each airline.
How can I assure mine and my family’s safety?
Be sure to keep up to date with the latest advice from UAE authorities and comply with it. As of Sunday, March 1, all citizens, residents and visitors in the UAE are being advised to “seek immediate shelter in the nearest secure building, steer away from doors, windows and open spaces" and "await further instructions”.
Where can I stay?
Earlier today, the GCAA announced that the State is bearing all hosting and accommodation costs for affected and stranded passengers. Over the past few hours, the country’s airports and national carriers have handled approximately 20,200 passengers affected by the rescheduling of certain flights. Temporary accommodation has been provided, along with meals and refreshments, in addition to facilitating rebooking procedures in line with the approved operational plans. Authorities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have directed hotels to extend stays for guests unable to depart due to current exceptional circumstances, in a coordinated move to protect international visitors affected by travel disruptions. The directives require hotels to prioritise guest welfare, ensure accommodation continuity, and avoid asking travellers to vacate rooms if they cannot leave the country or immediately cover extension costs.
Am I entitled to a refund or free rebooking?
Most airlines have introduced flexible options for affected passengers. Depending on your booking date and original travel date, you may be able to: rebook your flight at no additional charge and cancel your booking and request a full refund to the original form of payment. Passengers are advised to check the specific conditions published by their airline and manage their booking through official websites or contact centres.
Should I go to the airport?
Airlines have clearly advised passengers not to proceed to the airport without checking their flight status first. Many carriers are contacting affected travellers directly through email or SMS. It is important to ensure your contact details are up to date in your booking.
Where should I seek out information?
Seek out official sources for accurate information. Below are some of the recommended services. UAE Ministry of Interior (@moiuae), Ministry of Defence (@modgovae), UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (@GCAAUAE), Dubai Media Office (@dxbmediaoffice), Abu Dhabi Media Office (@ADmediaoffice), Dubai Airports (@dubaiairports), and Abu Dhabi Airports (@ad_airports).
What should tourists do now?
Monitor your airline’s official website and mobile app
Keep your contact details updated
Avoid relying on unofficial sources or social media rumours
Check for direct communication from your airline
Is the situation stable?
Officials have described the situation as dynamic. Authorities have warned that developments in regional airspace could lead to further schedule adjustments. Travellers are urged to follow official updates and remain patient while airlines work through changes. For now, tourists are advised to stay in close contact with their airline and make flexible travel arrangements where possible.
Are hotels, malls, and tourist attractions open?
Yes. Many attractions including malls, beaches, theme parks, and cultural sites remain open and operational. Tourism services are functioning normally, with standard security protocols in place.
What helpline numbers can I call on?
Call from anywhere in the UAE. 999 for Police, 998 for Ambulance, 997 for Fire Department (Civil Defence). In Abu Dhabi, call Abu Dhabi Tourism Police on +97128002626 or +97125127777 In Dubai, call Tourism Police on +971504538107. You can also reach out to your respective Embassies or Consulates in the UAE.