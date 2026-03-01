UAE intercepts missiles, drones in Iranian attack: Latest updates so far

Authorities urge residents to rely on official sources and avoid spreading rumours
The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that it detected 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones, with most neutralised by air defence systems. While interceptions prevented major damage, falling debris caused limited harm in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including two casualties.
Authorities activated nationwide emergency protocols, temporarily closed sections of airspace, suspended flights, and shifted schools to distance learning as precautionary measures.
Here’s all you need to know.
The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones launched towards the country since the start of the Iranian attack. Of the 137 ballistic missiles detected, 132 were destroyed, while five fell into the sea. The Ministry said the Air Force and Air Defence units demonstrated high readiness in countering multiple threats.
Debris from intercepted missiles and drones fell across several areas, causing minor material damage to civilian properties. Authorities secured affected sites and implemented safety measures immediately.
Abu Dhabi Airports said competent authorities dealt with an incident resulting from the interception of a drone targeting Zayed International Airport. Falling debris caused the death of a Pakistani national and injured seven others. The airport operator urged the public not to circulate rumours and to obtain updates from official sources only.
Dubai Airports confirmed that an incident occurred at Dubai International Airport (DXB), leaving four people injured. Emergency response teams were activated immediately, and those affected received urgent medical assistance.
Authorities confirmed that debris from an intercepted drone caused a minor fire on the outer façade of the Burj Al Arab. Civil Defence teams brought the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
Dubai authorities said an incident at a building in Palm Jumeirah led to a fire that has since been controlled by Dubai Civil Defence. Four individuals were injured and transferred to medical facilities. Officials stressed that the safety of residents and visitors remains the highest priority and urged the public to remain calm and avoid sharing unverified content.
The UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of the Pakistani national who lost his life in the attacks, expressing full solidarity with them. Authorities stressed that targeting civilians and civilian objects is strictly prohibited under international law and humanitarian principles.
Several Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted by UAE air defence systems during the evening, successfully preventing any major damage. Debris fell in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, but no injuries were reported.
The Ministry described the strikes as a violation of national sovereignty and international law, reaffirming the UAE’s right to take all necessary measures to protect its territory and people. Residents were urged to rely solely on official sources for information.
The UAE Ministry of Defence condemned the attacks as a dangerous escalation and a breach of national sovereignty. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the strikes as a violation of international law and the UN Charter, reaffirming the country’s solidarity with affected nations in the region.
The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research confirmed that all public and private schools and universities will shift to distance learning from March 2 to March 4.
The General Civil Aviation Authority announced a temporary partial closure of UAE airspace due to heightened security risks. Permits for drones, gliders, and recreational aircraft have been suspended for one week.
Abu Dhabi Airports warned that some inbound and outbound flights at Zayed International Airport (AUH) may face delays, diversions, or cancellations due to the temporary closure of UAE airspace.
Dubai Airports confirmed that flights at Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC) remain suspended, while Sharjah Airport Authority has halted all operations at Sharjah International Airport.
Passengers are advised not to travel to airports and to check flight status directly with their airlines.
Emirates suspended operations to and from Dubai until 15:00 UAE time on Sunday, March 1. Passengers may rebook or request refunds.
Etihad Airways suspended all departures from Abu Dhabi until 14:00 UAE time on Sunday, March 1. Arrivals scheduled before that time are cancelled, while later services are expected to operate subject to conditions. Affected guests are being contacted directly and offered rebooking and hotel accommodation where required.
Air Arabia announced a temporary suspension of flights to and from the UAE until 14:00 UAE time on Sunday, March 1, due to ongoing airspace closures. In addition, flights to Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq are suspended until March 2. The airline said operations will resume once airspace reopens, adding that passenger and crew safety remains its highest priority.
Travelers scheduled for today are urged to confirm their flights with their airlines before heading to the airport. Abu Dhabi Airports stressed that updates will be shared as they become available and advised the public to rely solely on official sources for information.
The GCAA confirmed the activation of contingency plans to manage disruptions. Around 20,200 passengers affected by rescheduled flights have been provided accommodation, meals, and rebooking support, with the UAE covering hosting costs.
National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the situation remains under control with round-the-clock monitoring.
UAE Public Prosecution warned against circulating rumours or false information, stressing potential legal consequences. Residents were urged to avoid approaching debris and to rely on official updates only.
The Ministry of Economy and Tourism affirmed that strategic reserves remain robust, with essential goods widely available. Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said supply chains are operating normally and urged the public to avoid excessive stockpiling.
The Ministry strongly condemned the attack in the strongest terms, reiterating the UAE’s categorical rejection of such acts, describing them as a serious escalation and a cowardly assault threatening civilian safety and regional stability. Officials stressed that the targeting represents a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law, affirming the UAE’s full right to respond and take all necessary measures to protect its territory, people, and national interests.
The Ministry confirmed it remains on high alert, fully prepared to address any threats, and emphasised that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors is a top priority. Authorities urged the public to rely solely on official sources and avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.
The UAE Public Prosecution warned that publishing or sharing false news or unverified content from unknown sources could create confusion and jeopardise security. Individuals who circulate such content may face legal accountability, even if they are not the original creators, and the Public Prosecution stressed the importance of consulting only official, approved sources.