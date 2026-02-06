GOLD/FOREX
UAE condemns deadly attack on mosque in Pakistan’s capital

UAE extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
People mourn the death of their relatives following a suicide bombing at a mosque, outside a hospital in Islamabad.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in Islamabad, killing and injuring dozens of people, and reaffirmed its rejection of all forms of violence and extremism.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the UAE denounced the attack in the strongest terms, describing it as a criminal act aimed at undermining security and stability.

The ministry stressed the UAE’s firm and principled stance against terrorism, violence and extremist acts in all their forms, regardless of their motives or perpetrators.

It also extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

