UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over deadly shopping centre fire

The Ministry offers heartfelt condolences to Pakistan over tragic incident
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Pakistan following a fire at a shopping centre in the city of Karachi that resulted in a number of fatalities.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Pakistan, over this tragic incident.
