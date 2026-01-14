GOLD/FOREX
UAE strongly condemns terrorist bombing targeting police forces in Pakistan

Bombing resulted in the deaths of a number of police personnel

WAM
ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist bombing that targeted a police vehicle in the Tank district of northwestern Pakistan, which resulted in the deaths of a number of police personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims over this heinous attack, and to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

